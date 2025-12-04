Detroit's AHL Griffins Extend Historic Start, 17 Wins in First 19 Games

The Grand Rapids Griffins continued their season-opening historic hot streak with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday, maintaining their dominant form as December begins.

Leading the way was John Leonard, whose scoring prowess shows no signs of slowing. Leonard netted two goals in the win, extending his goal streak to five games. This season, he has scored in 13 of 16 games, totaling 17 goals and nine assists for 26 points, a pace few in AHL history have matched. Leonard currently leads the league in both points (26) and goals (17), holding narrow leads over his closest competitors. His performance in November earned him AHL Player of the Month honors.

Rising star Michael Brandsegg-Nygard also shined for the Griffins. The Red Wings blue chip prospect added two assists against the Monsters, bringing his total to 13 points in 14 games with Grand Rapids. The 20-year-old has been a reliable contributor, notching two goals and seven assists for nine points over his last six games. With roster restrictions limiting veteran availability, Brandsegg-Nygard has emerged as a key player in keeping the Griffins’ momentum going.

The Griffins showed they still have a gritty edge, highlighted by a mid-game brawl. Captain Dominik Shine delivered a massive hit to a Cleveland forward who was digging at the puck after the whistle and then dropped the gloves with another opponent. The crowd erupted in support as Shine defended Red Wings top prospect Sebastian Cossa. Shine has been a consistent force for Grand Rapids this season, recording 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points, with points in 10 of 16 games.

Depth has been a hallmark of this Griffins squad, with nine players now in double-digit point totals. Winger Amadeus Lombardi, quietly putting together an impressive season, had his eight-game point streak snapped on Wednesday but remains a key playmaker with 11 assists and three goals.

The Griffins, now sporting a historic 17-1-0-1 record to start the season, will look to continue their hot streak as they head to Toronto this weekend for a back-to-back against the Marlies.

