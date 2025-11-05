Detroit’s AHL Griffins Legend Alexandre Giroux to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame

The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that former Grand Rapids Griffins forward Alexandre Giroux will be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame during the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois. The ceremony, scheduled for February 11, will honor Giroux alongside Chris Bourque, Jim Wiemer, and Wendell Young, cementing his legacy as one of the league’s all-time greats.

Giroux’s professional journey began in the 2001-02 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the team’s inaugural campaign in the AHL and final season as an affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. After a strong rookie season with 27 points in 70 games and a plus-five rating for the West Division champions, Giroux followed Ottawa’s move to a new AHL affiliate, joining the Binghamton Senators. Despite his talent, NHL opportunities were limited.

His fortunes changed in 2003-04 when the Senators traded him to the New York Rangers. He was immediately assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he spent the season before earning his first NHL appearance with the Rangers. In 2006, Giroux signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals and scored his first NHL goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 16. He later joined the Atlanta Thrashers’ AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, before returning to the Capitals organization at the 2008 trade deadline.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Giroux’s AHL success reached its peak with the Hershey Bears, where he helped lead the team to back-to-back Calder Cup championships in 2009 and 2010. During this period, he achieved feats few in league history can match, including consecutive 50-goal seasons, a 60-goal campaign, a record 15-game goal streak, and league MVP honors in 2008-09. He compiled 139 goals and 255 points over two seasons. Over his 11 AHL seasons, Giroux reached seventh on the all-time goals list with 368, finishing his career with 704 points in 771 games and adding 103 points in 118 playoff contests. His clutch play included a record five career playoff overtime goals.

Although his NHL career was limited to 48 games with the Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Capitals, and Edmonton Oilers, totaling 12 points, Giroux’s professional impact extended overseas. He competed in Russia’s KHL, Switzerland’s Swiss-A league, and France with Grenoble, helping the team win a league title. He concluded his career in Quebec with Thetford Assurancia of the Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey.

Giroux becomes the fourth former Grand Rapids player to enter the AHL Hall of Fame, joining Michel Picard, Bryan Helmer, and Darren Haydar. From his start in Grand Rapids to his record-setting AHL dominance and international ventures, Alexandre Giroux’s career represents perseverance, skill, and a deep passion for the game, making him a deserving addition to hockey’s Hall of Fame.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.