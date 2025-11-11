Detroit To Host PWHL Takeover Tour Featuring Vancouver’s Debut

In the spring of 2026, Detroit will welcome elite women’s hockey to the Motor City as the Professional Women’s Hockey League stages a Takeover Tour game in the city’s heart.

At Little Caesars Arena on January 3 and again on March 28, fans will see two marquee matchups: the Vancouver Goldeneyes, making their debut season, facing the Boston Fleet, followed by the New York Sirens taking on the Montréal Victoire.

The PWHL Takeover Tour is an initiative that brings regular season games to markets beyond the home cities of its franchises, giving fans across North America the chance to experience top-tier women’s professional hockey in person.

The league’s announcement confirms that the tour will feature 16 games in 11 cities for the 2025–26 season. The previous season, 2024–25, drew more than 123,000 fans across nine games. Holding a game in Detroit is seen as both a celebration of the sport and a market test, especially with support from the Detroit Red Wings organization, which highlights how NHL cities can become strong supporters of women’s professional hockey.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League currently features eight franchises in Boston, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Toronto, Minnesota, and the newly added Vancouver and Seattle clubs. Each team includes national team stars and Olympians, creating a very high level of competition.

Last season, the Boston Fleet finished the season with a record of 9–6–5–10 (9 wins, 6 losses, 5 overtime losses, and 10 shootout losses), which placed them fifth in the league. Their standout player was American hockey legend and team captain Hilary Knight, who led the team with 15 goals, 14 assists, and 29 points in 30 games. Boston had strong goaltending from Aerin Frankel, who earned 12 wins with an impressive save percentage and goals-against average. However, the team fell just short of a playoff berth.

The newest member of the PWHL, the Vancouver Goldeneyes, was officially announced in April 2025 and will debut in the 2025–26 season. On November 6, the team name and branding were revealed as the Vancouver Goldeneyes. The identity was inspired by the Common Goldeneye bird and features Pacific Blue, Coastal Cream, and Earthy Bronze as its color palette.

The New York Sirens also had a challenging season with a record of 8–4–5–13, placing them last in the six-team league. Forward Sarah Fillier emerged as their offensive leader with 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points while also leading the team in penalty minutes.

Lastly, the Montréal Victoire finished first overall in the 2024–25 regular season with 53 points and a record of 12-7-3-8 with captain and Canadian hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin led the league with 19 goals and 26 points in 30 games. They made it to the Semi-Finals before losing to the Ottawa Charge and will look for a bounce back this season.

During the 2024–25 Takeover Tour, a sold-out PWHL game in Vancouver drew more than 19,000 fans, one of the highest attendance figures in league history. Their matchup with Boston in Detroit will be one of their first official appearances and will introduce fans to the newest PWHL franchise.

With two neutral-site games, Detroit will be a key stop on the PWHL’s expanded 2025–26 Takeover Tour. The league has increased the total number of games to 16 in 11 cities this season. Fan attendance and community response in Detroit could influence future franchise considerations.

