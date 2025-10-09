AHL veteran forward Dominik Shine named 19th captain in Grand Rapids Griffins history on Thursday.

The Grand Rapids Griffins have announced that forward Dominik Shine has been appointed as the 19th captain in the team's history. Shine, a veteran of over a decade in professional hockey, has been a cornerstone of the Griffins' leadership group for several seasons.

Since leaving the NCAA in 2026, Shine has played all of his pro hockey career within the Detroit Red Wings organization, primarily playing with the Griffins and becoming synonymous with the team's identity. He has consistently demonstrated a blend of skill, grit, and leadership, making him a natural fit for the captaincy. In the 2024-25 season, Shine recorded career highs with 14 goals and 32 assists, totaling 46 points. He also led the team with 149 shots on goal and contributed significantly on special teams, with five power-play goals and four game-winning goals.

Over his career, Shine has played in 483 regular-season games for the Griffins, ranking third in franchise history for games played. He also ranks among the top ten in several other categories, including assists, points, penalty minutes, and others.

Before his tenure with the Griffins, Shine played four seasons at Northern Michigan University, where he served as a two-time alternate captain and was named to the All-WCHA Third Team in his senior year. He also spent time with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL, serving as team captain in his final two seasons.

In the 2024–25 season, the Grand Rapids Griffins secured a solid third-place finish in the Central Division, posting a record of 37 wins, 29 losses, and 4 overtime losses, accumulating 80 points. Their performance earned them a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year. In the first round, they clinched their first playoff series win in seven years by defeating the Rockford IceHogs in four games. Advancing to the Central Division Finals, the Griffins faced the Milwaukee Admirals in a best-of-five series. After a hard-fought Game 4 victory that tied the series, they ultimately fell 2–0 in Game 5, ending their playoff run

