Dylan Larkin Cheers on Tigers, Looks Ahead To "Exciting" Red Wings Season

The Detroit sports scene is a close-knit community, and it’s common to see athletes from one of the city’s four professional teams attending another team’s game and cheering them on.

Such was the case with Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin on Tuesday evening at Comerica Park, which is approximately five blocks from his home venue of Little Caesars Arena.

As the Tigers took on the visiting New York Mets, Larkin joined the broadcast booth in the top of the third inning for a special segment with commentators Jason Benetti and Andy Dirks, along with Daniella Bruce, who also regularly covers Red Wings hockey.

Naturally, Larkin was asked about his feelings about the upcoming Red Wings season, which is now just over a month away from beginning.

"Excitement," he said. "Going into a new season, you always have that excitement. 82 games of anything, a fresh slate. Right now, guys are starting to come back into town, young guys coming in and looking good after the summer, and I'm excited about the group and a lot of the young guys look impressive so far."

Last season, the Tigers entered August with less than a one percent chance of making the playoffs, but went on a historic 31–13 run down the stretch to not only clinch a postseason berth, but also defeat former Tigers ace Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros on their way to an appearance in the AL Divisional Series.

That Tigers team - and the current one - is led by a talented group of young players, and Larkin sees parallels between them and his Red Wings teammates.

"Similar to these guys out here," he answered when asked what he thinks the theme of the Red Wings season will be. "Especially last year, where they kind of came out of nowhere and made that run, it was a lot of drama I'd say toward the end of the year."

"But we're going to have some guys who will come up and impress, and hopefully solidify themselves as roster players for a bright future in their careers and for our team," he continued. "I'm really excited for the group and the possibilities of what can happen over the next 82 games for us."

Larkin is one of a handful of players on the Red Wings who are Michigan natives, and who also played college hockey for the University of Michigan. Does he feel any additional pressure because he's a local product?

"I don't think ever (feeling) pressure, but just really appreciating it," he said of being a Michigan native playing for the Red Wings. "I signed out of the University of Michigan maybe a little bit early, but when they announced that the Joe was going to close and I was like, 'I might spend a few years in Grand Rapids, but I hope my first game is at the Joe.' I was fortunate to play two years, just appreciating the Red Wings and the Winged Wheel and the history."

Larkin was only a 19-year-old rookie on the Red Wings team that most recently played beyond the 82nd game of the regular season in the 2015-16 NHL season, and is determined to lead the Red Wings back to the postseason and bring playoff hockey to Little Caesars Arena for the first time.

He and his Red Wings teammates are scheduled to begin Training Camp in Traverse City, Mich. on September 18, and they'll open the exhibition portion of their schedule on home ice against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sept. 23.

