Exclusive: After Crushing Debut Injury, Carter Mazur Sets Sights on Redemption, Red Wings Roster

After a heartbreaking ending to his NHL debut, Red Wings winger Carter Mazur returns more driven than ever, opening up in an exclusive interview with The Hockey News.

The Detroit Red Wings are coming off another turbulent season, finishing the 2024–25 campaign with a 39-35-8 record that ended in disappointment as they surrendered a two-goal lead in their final game. While fans are eager to move on and focus on a fresh push for the playoffs this season, it’s important not to overlook one of the most heartbreaking storylines from last year.

After being drafted in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Carter Mazur quickly worked his way up the prospect rankings before finally getting his call up to the NHL last season. The Michigan native was red hot with the Grand Rapids Griffins, totalling eight goals and seven assists for 15 points through his first 20 games of the season. Due to his play showing signs of an impact player, Mazur was called up to play for the Red Wings, his childhood team in what seemed like a dream scenario.

Earlier in the season, Mazur did miss time with an undisclosed upper-body injury but had recovered and was ready to make his debut. With his family in attendance, including his mother, Mazur shared a heartfelt moment as the family celebrated the realization of his lifelong dream. However, the joy was short-lived. On just his second shift in his NHL debut, Mazur attempted to lay a body check and reaggravated his upper-body injury, bringing his season to an abrupt end.

The Hockey News recently got an exclusive interview with Mazur and asked him about his recovery, how he feels going into this season and what his future goals are with the Red Wings. He said felt “a lot of mixed emotions” after sustaining the injury but revealed that getting so close to his dream before having it taken away makes him more motivated than ever.

“It's been my dream ever since I was a little kid to play for the Detroit Red Wings, so just to get the taste of it was kind of a good thing, and it just makes me want to work even harder to get back there,” Mazur said “I’ve had the right people behind me, the right training staff and everything to go through that injury, it was pretty tough when it happened but I'm looking forward to getting back out there and showing them what I can do."

The 23-year-old winger has his sights set on making the Red Wings roster once again and feels like he is in a favorable spot to rejoin the team once again.

“I'm not really a stat guy, I don't really care about stats and I'm more about making a team right now, I'd say I think I'm in a good position to make Detroit, that's my main goal” Mazur explained “I got a little taste of it last year, even though it ended pretty badly, which kind of sucked, but I'm looking forward to the opportunity to go into camp and just put my best foot forward and just show them what I can do."

The former Denver Pioneer had a successful college career with 75 points in 81 games and helped lead his school to a NCAA National Championship in 2022. He carried that momentum into the AHL, where he became an impact player over two seasons, posting 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points in 86 games. What makes these numbers even more impressive is that Mazur doesn’t view himself as a point producer, but rather as a gritty, physical player who brings energy and edge to the ice. One of his favorites in the NHL to watch right now is Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

“I was watching [Bennett] in playoffs, and just how he competes, and he's just a hard player to play against, I feel like that's kind of how I am I'm not going to be a guy who's going to go out there and dominate and get you 80 points,” Mazur outlined "I'm a gritty guy, I like to go to the hard areas, I feel like I would fit well on a top line, I could play up and down the lineup, and it's just something that I've really built in my game, I like to penalty kill, I just like to be hard to play against. I think that's probably the biggest thing that stands out about my game."

One of the most notable topics of conversation this off-season around the Red Wings has been the top line left wing spot with few solutions to the problem. Teams like the Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be experimenting with rookies in their top six forward group like high-end prospect Isaac Howard being thrusted into a top line role with Connor McDavid. When asking Mazur if he would like the opportunity to receive the same treatment and play on the top line, he said it would be “a dream come true” and that some have compared his style of play to a former Detroit top line winger in Tyler Bertuzzi.

“Making the team, let alone playing on a line with two of the best players in the NHL, especially in Detroit, It's just something that I gotta work for, everyone wants to be a top line player, and everyone wants to be out there when it matters the most and those guys have done it for a couple of years, and watching them develop, and watching them play together is pretty special,” Mazur noted “I would really buy into that role. I feel like, I know a lot of people like to compare me to Bertuzzi, and he did that role for quite a while, and I feel like that's something I am aiming for, I know you have to work your way up the lineup and It's not going to be that easy but again, I'm more focused on making the team.”

In a brief conversation, Mazur came across as an incredibly driven player whose success is rooted in his high compete level and relentless work ethic. During the offseason, he enjoys golfing and spending time with family in the Jackson, Michigan area. A die-hard Detroit sports fan, Mazur is focused on cracking the Red Wings roster next season, but he’s also eagerly following the Lions' Super Bowl hopes. His personality shines through quickly, as Mazur is open and easy to talk to, turning what could have been a standard interview into a fun, engaging conversation. Detroit fans will no doubt be cheering for his comeback next season.

