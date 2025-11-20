"Feeling More Comfortable": Nate Danielson Thrilled After First Career Goal

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Yet another milestone was set for the Detroit Red Wings during Tuesday evening's tilt against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena.

Rookie forward Nate Danielson, who was playing in his fifth career NHL game, notched his first-career goal during the second period as part of their 4-2 victory, which moved them into the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Just minutes later, Danielson scored again on a play that was nothing short of a highlight-reel goal that was disallowed after fellow rookie Emmitt Finnie was ruled to have been an inch offside.

Regardless, the initial tally was still an exciting moment in the young career of Danielson.

“It was exciting, it was nice to get that off my back and bury one," Danielson said. “It was not the prettiest one, but they all count.”

The goal was actually a double deflection, as the shot from Axel Sandin-Pellikka was initially tipped by Mason Appleton before it hit Danielson's shin and entered the net.

As for his would-be goal, it was a powerful drive to the net. Although it ultimately went for naught, he did pick up an assist on Finnie’s goal later in the period.

“The puck got flipped in the air, I had some speed, and I don’t think the defenseman really saw it," Danielson said of his goal that was called back. "It kind of bounced, I poked it through his legs, then took it to the net and tried to take it across the crease.”

Danielson likely would have made the Red Wings' roster out of Training Camp and the pre-season had it not been for an injury, but he used it as motivation.

“It definitely gave me confidence,” Danielson said. “Obviously never want to get injured, but I feel like it kind of gave me that little extra motivation to get back and get back healthier knowing that I had a good chance to play here.

“Just a couple games under my belt. Feeling more comfortable and confident.”

