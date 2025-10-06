Final Form? Red Wings Hint At Opening Night Lines During Practice

The Detroit Red Wings were back at practice this morning at Little Caesars Arena, and the lines they skated with could give a good indication as to what things could look like on Opening Night this coming Thursday.

Forward Emmitt Finnie, who stood out with his play during the pre-season slate of games, was paired on the top forward unit alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

Meanwhile, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, arguably the most impressive standout of Detroit’s potential rookies. skated on the third line alongside J.T. Compher and Andrew Copp.

Today’s line combinations in practice were comprised of the following:

Emmitt Finnie-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat-Marco Kasper-Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp-J.T. Compher-Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

Elmer Soderblom-Michael Rasmussen-Mason Appleton

Ben Chariot-Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson-Travis Hamonic/Jacob Bernard-Docker

Albert Johansson-Axel Sandin Pellikka

The Red Wings must have their roster for Thursday’s season opener set by Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

While head coach Todd McLellan wouldn’t confirm whether or not that the multitude of Detroit’s rookies had in fact made the team, he noted that their chances were good given that they were at practice in the morning.

“Well, they were here at practice today, so that's a real good sign for them,” McLellan said. “Everything they've done to this point has led them getting to this day and we'll just take it day by day.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, as the annual red carpet walk will be returning outside the venue as has traditionally been held prior to home openers.

It will also be the debut of their new centennial jersey design, which they’ll not only wear on Thursday but on Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as well as a handful of select dates during the season.

