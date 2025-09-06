Former Red Wings Forward Battles for Roster Spot in What Could Be Final NHL Shot

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening, who made a living in the Motor City with his effectiveness in the face-off circle as well as on the penalty kill, has landed an opportunity to extend his NHL career.

Glendening, who has played the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the New Jersey Devils.

One of many Red Wings players in the recent past who hail from the state of Michigan, Glendening played college hockey for the University of Michigan before signing a one-year contract with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit's American Hockey League affiliate.

Playing under Griffins head coach Jeff Blashill, whom he would later reunite with during their time with the Lightning, Glendening helped Grand Rapids to the 2013 Calder Cup championship, recording six goals and 10 assists in 24 postseason games.

He would eventually get his feet wet at the NHL level by appearing in 56 games with the Red Wings in the 2013-14 NHL season, and soon became a regular in their lineup. During his first full NHL season in 2014-15, Glendening scored 12 goals in 82 games, which remains his highest goal scoring output.

Glendening spent several more seasons with the Red Wings and, alongside then-teammate Dylan Larkin, was part of the last Detroit roster to reach the postseason in 2016.

He departed Detroit and joined the Dallas Stars prior to the 2021-22 NHL season, signing a two-year, $3 million contract. He appeared in the postseason in both campaigns with Dallas, which included a run to the Western Conference Final in 2023.

Following the conclusion of his deal with the Stars, Glendening opted to return to the Eastern Conference by signing a two-year, $1.6 million deal with the Lightning. While he scored 10 goals in 81 games in his first season in Tampa, his offense dipped to just four goals and three assists in 77 games last season.

Glendening has skated in a total of 864 NHL games with the Red Wings, Stars, and Lightning, and has amassed 83 goals with 83 assists. He's also tallied six goals with four assists in 50 career postseason games.

