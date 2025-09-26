Former Red Wings Goaltender James Reimer Signs PTO with Maple Leafs

Former Red Wings backup goaltender James Reimer signs PTO with Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday

Veteran goaltender James Reimer has come full circle, signing a professional tryout agreement with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, sources confirm. If he performs well in camp, he could rejoin the organization that drafted him nearly two decades ago.

Reimer, hailing from Morweena, Manitoba, has seen his journeyman career take him through six NHL franchises in Toronto, San Jose, Florida, Carolina, Detroit, Anaheim, and Buffalo.

Reimer's Recent Numbers

2022‑23 (San Jose): 12‑21‑8 record, 3.48 goals‑against average (GAA), .890 save percentage, 3 shutouts in 43 games

2021‑22 (San Jose): 19‑17‑10, 2.90 GAA, .911 SV% in 48 games

2023‑24 (Detroit Red Wings): 11‑8‑2 record, 3.11 GAA, .904 SV% in 25 games

2024‑25 (Anaheim, Buffalo): 10‑10‑2, 3.04 GAA, .897 SV% (1 shutout) in 24 games

Reimer’s most recent prominent NHL role was with the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023‑24 season, where he posted that 11‑8‑2 mark with a 3.11 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 25 games. He would go on to split time between the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres last season before going unsigned into this off-season as a now 37-year-old netminder.

His roots in Toronto run deep as Reimer was originally drafted in the fourth round, 99th overall, by the Maple Leafs in 2006. He broke into the NHL with Toronto during the 2010‑11 season, eventually stepping into a starting role. Over his career against the Red Wings, Reimer posted a record of 6-8-4 with a goals against average of 2.70 and a save percentage of .905 through 20 starts.

One of his best seasons in a Leafs uniform came in 2012‑13, when he posted a .924 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA in 33 appearances, helping guide Toronto back to the playoffs after a long drought.

He left Toronto in 2016 as part of a trade but remains a beloved figure among Leafs fans, with many sentimental moments along the way. Reimer was given the nickname 'Optimus Reim' for his leadership within the Maple Leafs locker room as well as his helmet designs that regularly incorporated the character Optimus Prime from the Transformers franchise.

For Toronto, bringing in Reimer on a PTO represents a veteran safety net during training camp, someone familiar with the organization and able to push younger netminders. For Reimer, the move offers a chance to revive his NHL career in a familiar setting.

Over his career, Reimer has appeared in over 500 NHL games, compiling a career 2.88 goals against average and a .910 save percentage.

