Getting Closer: Red Wings’ Roster Reduced to 28

The 2025-26 NHL season continues to move closer by the day, and the Detroit Red Wings have announced their latest personnel moves as Opening Night approaches.

The pre-season roster has now been reduced to 28 names after the Red Wings reassigned several players to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Heading down to the AHL are forwards Ondrej Becher, Sheldon Dries, John Leonard, Amadeus Lombardi, Dominik Shine, and Austin Watson, defensemen William Lagesson, Ian Mitchell and Antti Tuomisto, and goaltender Sebastian Cossa.

The Red Wings also designated forward Nate Danielson and defenseman Shai Buium as injured non-roster.

Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka is one of the most intriguing prospects that the Detroit Red Wings have at their disposal, and he's been getting valuable experience and playing time thus far in Detroit's pre-season schedule.

This means that for now, young prospects who have impressed during the pre-season like Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Emmitt Finnie, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka have a chance to make the team.

The Red Wings will begin regular season play for their centennial campaign on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

