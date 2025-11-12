Griffins Begin Homestand Against Marlies, Returning NHL Star

The Grand Rapids Griffins open a two-game homestand on Wednesday and Friday, beginning with a highly anticipated matchup against the Toronto Marlies. Grand Rapids has been dominant to start the season, winning eight straight games before falling in a shootout against the Chicago Wolves. Now, they shift their focus to the Marlies, who will feature the return of Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll on an AHL conditioning stint.

Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) on X

IT’S GAME DAY‼️ Wake up we got a game to play #GoGRG 📍 : Van Andel Arena ⏰ : 11 AM 💻 : AHLTV on FloHockey https://t.co/K1zdGDHoeZ 📻 : 96.1 The Game https://t.co/eP1wPsALbI

Woll’s return comes at a crucial time for the Maple Leafs, who have struggled defensively this season. Toronto has allowed 65 goals, tied with the Nashville Predators for the most in the NHL. The pressure has largely fallen on Anthony Stolarz, who has shouldered a heavy workload with Woll sidelined. Stolarz has started 12 of the Leafs’ 15 games, posting a 6-5-1 record with a 3.35 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage. Without Woll’s steady play, the Leafs’ goaltending tandem has lacked balance, making this rehab assignment a major storyline for both the NHL and AHL clubs.

Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) on X

ROOLLLL CALLLL @Acrisure | #GoGRG

Woll made his season debut last Saturday for the Marlies against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, stopping 21 of 24 shots in a 3-2 loss. He will get the start again on Wednesday as Toronto fans watch closely, hoping this appearance marks the final step before his NHL return.

The Griffins, meanwhile, continue to roll offensively with forward John Leonard as one of the hottest scorers in the league. With nine goals and three assists for 12 points in eight games, the 27-year-old is producing at a 1.50 points-per-game pace, the second-best average in the AHL. He has scored in six of his eight appearances and carries an active eight-game point streak that includes three multi-goal performances. Playmaker Amadeus Lombardi has also been a key contributor with assists in seven of Grand Rapids’ nine games, including an active five-game assist streak.

Hockeytown West Podcast (@HockeytownWpod) on X

Looks like the Griffins might get to face goaltender Joseph Woll tomorrow for the annual school day game 👀 #GoGRG #LGRW

Grand Rapids will look to test Woll early and often, but they have goaltending concerns of their own. With both of their regular netminders injured in the last game, the Griffins will turn to ECHL call-ups Carter Gylander and newly signed Luke Pavicich to handle duties in goal.

Wednesday’s matchup promises high intensity and plenty of offense as the Griffins aim to make a statement against an NHL-caliber goaltender. Puck drop is set for 11 a.m. EST. Fans can listen live on WOOD 106.9 FM and 1300 AM or stream the action on AHLTV via FloHockey.

