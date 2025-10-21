Griffins, Red Wings Off To Historic Start With Best Combined Record in Affiliate History

The Grand Rapids Griffins are making franchise history to open the 2025-26 season. With a perfect 4-0 record, the team has matched its third-best start ever, a mark achieved only twice before. A win this Friday at Van Andel Arena against the Manitoba Moose would tie the all-time best start in team history (5-0), first set by the 2004-05 squad more than two decades ago.

This red-hot opening isn’t just big news for Grand Rapids, it’s part of a broader surge across the Detroit Red Wings organization. The Griffins’ 4-0 record combined with Detroit’s 5-1 start makes this the best joint opening in the 24-year affiliation between the two teams. Their combined 9-1 (.900) start surpasses the previous best from the 2005-06 season (8-2 through ten games).

Grand Rapids' fast start has been anchored by a veteran core that’s leading by example despite navigating roster limitations. With eight veterans on the roster, two over the AHL veteran limit, head coach Dan Watson is required to scratch two per game. Still, this experienced group has delivered.

Leading the charge is forward John Leonard, who has four points in just three games, including two goals in the Griffins’ 4-2 win over the Moose on Saturday. Sheldon Dries and Dominik Shine are close behind with three points each, contributing across all situations. Other key veterans include forwards Austin Watson, and defensemen Justin Holl, Erik Gustafsson, William Lagesson, and Ian Mitchell, all of whom are providing valuable depth and stability. The collective veteran group has produced 18 points in the team’s first four contests and given the Griffins a reliable foundation to build on especially after a disappointing 2024-25 season.

One of the most electrifying early storylines belongs to Carter Mazur, the 23-year-old Jackson, Michigan native and Red Wings prospect. After an injury-shortened NHL debut last season, Mazur returned to Grand Rapids with something to prove and he’s done just that.

In the season opener, Mazur scored a historic hat trick, including the game-winner with just over three minutes left. It was the first hat trick in any type of opener (season, road, or home) in franchise history. Through four games, Mazur has racked up six points, tying him for fifth in the AHL in points and second in goals. Mazur's rapid rise isn't new as he had 15 points in 20 games last season before being called up to Detroit. Since joining the Griffins in spring 2023, he’s totaled 64 points in 90 regular-season AHL games, plus eight points in nine playoff contests. If he continues at this pace, another NHL call-up seems inevitable.

The Griffins’ goaltending tandem has been stellar to start the year, with Michal Postava and Sebastian Cossa each winning their first two starts.

Postava, a 23-year-old rookie from Czechia, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Red Wings and is already making a name for himself in his first North American season. He made 35 saves in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Manitoba and boasts a 2.01 GAA with a .939 save percentage, good for top-15 league rankings in both categories. Postava is the 10th rookie goalie in Griffins history to win his debut and the eighth to win his home debut, joining notable alumni like Petr Mrazek, Jimmy Howard, and current teammate Cossa.

Meanwhile, Cossa, the Red Wings’ 15th overall pick in 2021, has continued his upward trajectory. After a strong preseason push for the NHL roster, the 6-foot-7 netminder returned to Grand Rapids, where he’s 2-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Now in his fourth year with the Griffins, Cossa was named an AHL All-Star last season and finished among league leaders in multiple categories, including wins (21), GAA (2.45), and save percentage (.911). He also made his NHL debut last December, earning a shootout win in relief for Detroit.

While Mazur and the veterans have led the charge, the scoring has been deep and widespread. In Friday’s 5-2 win over Manitoba, nine different Griffins recorded at least one point, showcasing the offensive depth that had been missing in previous seasons. Forwards Eduards Tralmaks and John Leonard each scored twice in Saturday’s win, further underlining the balanced attack. With goals coming from all over the lineup and strong blue-line play from NHL-experienced defensemen, Grand Rapids has quickly gone from fringe team to contender.

The Griffins will aim for a franchise-tying fifth straight win to open the season this Friday, once again hosting the Manitoba Moose in the final leg of a three-game homestand. After that, the team travels to Iowa for a Tuesday night clash with the Wild.

With a re-energized roster, elite goaltending, and a mix of rising stars and proven NHL veterans, the Grand Rapids Griffins have stormed into the AHL spotlight — and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

