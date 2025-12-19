Griffins Sign Former Western Michigan Standout To PTO

The Grand Rapids Griffins added forward depth Friday by signing Chad Hillebrand to a professional tryout after he spent the early part of the season in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye. He joins the Griffins ahead of their Friday road trip to Iowa to take on the Wild.

Hillebrand arrives in Grand Rapids with a strong collegiate background, having played four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2020 to 2024. During his time with the Broncos, the 26-year-old recorded 52 points on 17 goals and 35 assists in 109 games, while also posting 95 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating. The year following Hillebrand leaving the program, Western Michigan won their first ever national championship.

Hillebrand made his Griffins debut on Dec. 10 against Milwaukee, where he logged two penalty minutes and finished with a plus-one rating. Last season, he split time between leagues, appearing in 21 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles and registering four points along with 34 penalty minutes. He also skated with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies during the 2024–25 campaign, adding four points.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The Park Ridge, Illinois native is in his second professional season and has been productive with Toledo this year. In 22 games with the Walleye, Hillebrand has tallied seven goals and six assists for 13 points, along with a plus-seven rating. His performance places him among Toledo’s statistical leaders, sitting tied for fourth in points, tied for third in goals and tied for second in plus-minus. Prior to his time at Western, he spent two seasons in the USHL from 2018 to 2020, totaling 46 points, 80 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating across 97 career appearances.

With experience at multiple levels and a productive start to the season in Toledo, Hillebrand will look to make an impression during his tryout with the Griffins as he competes for a longer-term opportunity at the AHL level.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.