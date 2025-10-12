Griffins Soar to 2-0 Start Behind Red Wings Prospects' Breakout Performances

Detroit's AHL affiliate, the Griffins, improved to 2-0, fueled by standout performances from Red Wings prospects.

The Detroit Red Wings grabbed all the headlines with their stellar win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. However, the success stretched across the organization.

Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) on X

Everything’s bigger in Texas… even the W tonight 🤠 #GoGRG

The Red Wings' AHL affiliate also won on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Texas Stars. The victory was also goalie prospect Michal Postava's first pro hockey start of his career and he showed out with 27 saves on 29 shots with two goals allowed, making him the 10th goaltender in Griffins history to win in their debut.

Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) on X

Hat trick secured 👊 #GoGRG

The season-opening weekend mirrored the Red Wings’ start, with prospects taking center stage. Carter Mazur opened the year in dominant fashion, recording his first professional hat trick, while Eduards Tralmaks added a goal in his Griffins debut to help secure a 4-3 win in the opener.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

On Saturday, Amadeus Lombardi led the charge with a three-assist performance, setting up all of Grand Rapids’ goals in a 3-2 victory

Also scoring in the win was new Griffins captain Dominik Shine as well as forwards Austin Watson and John Leonard. The two wins give the Griffins an early edge in the Central Division, where they currently hold first place. They'll look to keep that momentum going in a challenging back-to-back matchup against the Manitoba Moose this Friday and Saturday.

The Moose won their first game of the season in dominant fashion with a shocking 4-1 win over the best regular season team in the league last season with the Laval Rocket. They will face off again on Sunday with the result in that one pending. If the Moose can improve to 2-0 to start the season, it'll create an epic clash next weekend between two early standout teams for the Griffins home opener this Friday and Saturday.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!