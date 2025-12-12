How The Tristan Jarry, Stuart Skinner Trade Affects The Red Wings

The biggest story in the hockey world Friday was the Edmonton Oilers trading longtime goaltender and hometown Edmonton native Stuart Skinner to the Pittsburgh Penguins along with defenseman Brett Kulak and a second round pick in exchange for Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. The move stunned fans and analysts alike as many around the league view Skinner and Jarry as comparable in quality, leaving observers questioning whether Edmonton made a lateral trade rather than a meaningful upgrade.

The deal is expected to create a ripple effect throughout the Eastern Conference as Pittsburgh adjusts to a new starter. One looming question is how the change might affect teams like the Detroit Red Wings, who have yet to face the Penguins this season. Detroit and Pittsburgh are scheduled for a two game set in January and another meeting in March.

Jarry has historically dominated Detroit as the 30 year old holds a 3-1-0 record with a 2.01 goals against average and a .929 save percentage in four career games against the Red Wings. Detroit fans were quick to note that his move to the Western Conference removes a significant obstacle.

In contrast, the Red Wings will now see more of Skinner, who had dropped three of his first four matchups against Detroit before Thursday night, when he stopped 27 of 28 shots and earned just his second career win over the Red Wings. Detroit is slated to face him three more times this season. Skinner has struggled at points this year behind the Oilers defense, and Pittsburgh has recently been even shakier in its own zone. The Penguins have allowed 3.30 goals per game over their last ten contests, while the Oilers have allowed 2.88 over that same span. Although Pittsburgh still ranks inside the top nine in team defense on the season, that standing has begun to slip.

With Jarry gone and a goalie many view as a downgrade arriving, Detroit may gain a subtle advantage in its upcoming matchups against a conference opponent it will see repeatedly in the second half of the season. Given the Red Wings history of success against Skinner, those games may become even more pivotal as the playoff race intensifies with every game down the final stretch proving to be a must-win.

