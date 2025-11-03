"Huge Game For Us": Red Wings Happy To Claim Fourth Win In Five Games

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

All's well that ends well for the Detroit Red Wings, who collected their fourth win in their last five games with their 3-2 shootout triumph over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Sunday evening.

After surrendering a late goal in regulation that knotted the score, the Red Wings secured the extra point in the standings thanks to an unsung hero in the shootout in veteran James van Riemsdyk, who was signed to a one-year contract during the offseason.

van Riemsdyk was the only player on either side to score during the shootout, and thanks to several key saves from goaltender Cam Talbot as well as a little help from the post, the Red Wings outlasted the Sharks.

Afterward, van Riemsdyk described just how big the victory was for the Red Wings, who have ensured that they'll have a winning record on their five-game road swing.

“A huge game for us to set ourselves up nicely to have a really strong road trip, just finding a way to get the extra point there was huge for us," he said. "We got to keep things rolling along here.”

He would also point to Detroit's ability to play a direct game as what helped them ultimately emerge with the W.

“That’s a recipe, to be honest, no matter what for us is just trying to play pretty predictable, direct straight forward, and just kind of let our abilities take over from that," he said. "I find that’s when we’re playing our best is when we’re all predictable."

Following Friday evening's disappointing 5-2 setback against the Anaheim Ducks, the Red Wings got off to a better start on Sunday, but didn't solve former Detroit goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic until Lucas Raymond fired a wrist shot bar-down near the end of the second period.

Red Wings Surrender Late Goal But Outlast Sharks In Shootout

That's a win for the Detroit Red Wings over the San Jose Sharks, a 3-2 final score via the shootout at SAP Center.

The Sharks managed to pull even early in the third period after a deflection goal from Jeff Skinner, only to have Moritz Seider respond midway through the frame with his first tally of the season.

The Sharks knotted the score late in regulation thanks to the first NHL goal (and point) in the career of Sam Dickinson, though neither team was able to score in overtime.

The Red Wings will conclude their road trip with a tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday evening before returning home to host the New York Rangers on Friday evening.

