"I'm Happy For Him": Todd McLellan Talks Up John Gibson After Win Vs. Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings made sure they enjoyed a better result in their second consecutive meeting against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening.

Detroit managed to build a 5-2 lead by the midway point of the third period, and despite a late comeback attempt by the Bruins, they held on for a victory to snap what was a four-game winless skid.

For Red Wings goaltender John Gibson, it was his first victory since Nov. 13 and he did so while making a season-high 34 saves.

The scoreboard will show that Gibson did allow four goals for the fifth time in his last six outings, but he was completely dialed in for most of the game with several critical saves.

Head coach Todd McLellan would say afterward that while it was more of a "roller coaster" style victory for the entire club, a win is still a win for Gibson and that he earned it.

"There were some really tough saves and there were periods of nothing, and the game was under control, and then it wasn’t,” McLellan said. “So, it was a very much a roller coaster-type game for a goaltender to play in. At the end of the night, he got the win, so it can’t do anything but help his confidence, the team’s confidence. I'm happy for him."

"It's been a while since he got one (a win), and I'm happy for him."

Gibson's numbers since being acquired by the Red Wings during the offseason from the Anaheim Ducks aren't what he'd like them to be, as he currently sports a goals-against average of 3.62 along with an .868 save percentage.

But with a critical six-game road swing ahead of them, during which Gibson will get playing time, the victory on Tuesday evening should go a good way toward building his confidence.

