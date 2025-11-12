"It's A Must": Todd McLellan Directly Challenges Red Wings' Secondary Scorers Who Aren't Producing

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Following what was a strong 5-1 start to their centennial campaign, the Detroit Red Wings have fallen on hard times.

They've dropped three straight games in regulation, and during that span have only scored a combined two goals.

Not only were they unable to capitalize on golden scoring opportunities in their two most recent home games against the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, but they've also begun to experience a worrying drop-off in their special teams play.

One of the most concerning aspects of the recent three-game slide is the absence of the kind of secondary scoring that Detroit so badly needs to be successful.

Multiple Red Wings players are stuck on only a single goal scored so far this season, including Michael Rasmussen, Andrew Copp, James van Riemsdyk, and Elmer Soderblom.

Dylan Larkin took responsibility for the recent slide, noting that the club looks to him as one of the main sources for offense. While head coach Todd McLellan reiterated that it's noble of Larkin to fall on the proverbial sword as the team captain, they need goals from players who aren't producing the way they should be.

"It's a must," McLellan said of Detroit needing secondary scoring. "The emphasis is huge, they have to contribute. When you're not scoring, you sometimes start at the goal and work backward. There are a whole bunch of things that need to happen to score a goal. Timing, arriving in the right spots."

McLellan then said he challenged some of his players about the last time they scored a greasty-style goal around the net.

"I asked some of them today, 'When's the last time you had a tip or deflection in or around the paint, or had a rebound shot?'"

Time has gone by in a flash, and with 16 games already in the books, the Red Wings are quickly approaching the quarter mark of the season.

If they're to have any realistic chance at ending their lengthy Stanley Cup Playoff drought, they're going to need more contributions from up and down the lineup.

"We're twenty percent done this season," McLellan said. "Yes, Larks had some real good opportunities the last two games and didn't score, and it's noble again for him to put that on his shoulders, but we are aware that others have to step up and contribute and figure out a way to get it done."

