James van Riemsdyk Rumored To Make Red Wings Debut Saturday

After being activated from non-roster status Saturday, James van Riemsdyk is rumored to make his Red Wings debut versus Toronto.

In what would be a much-anticipated debut, veteran forward James van Riemsdyk is rumored to finally make his debut with the Red Wings Saturday, when Detroit hosts his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was activated from non-roster status Saturday while forward Erik Gustafsson was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids.

Van Riemsdyk, 36, inked a one-year deal with Detroit this past July with a reported $1 million cap hit and performance bonuses that could push the total higher. His arrival was delayed due to a family matter that held him away from the team until late into the preseason. After a strong season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he tallied 36 points in 71 games, van Riemsdyk aims to build on his success and maintain his reputation as a reliable net-front presence.

The previous year, he suited up for the Boston Bruins during the 2023–24 campaign, recording 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games, along with a +7 rating and 20 penalty minutes. In the postseason, he proved to be a surprisingly impactful depth scorer, contributing five points in 11 playoff appearances.

The New Jersey native has made several stops throughout his NHL career, being drafted by the Flyers and then moving to the Maple Leafs, Bruins and Blue Jackets. With nearly 1,110 NHL games played, van Riemsdyk adds a level of experience with reliable point production that is rare in any player in the league.

It's still in question if he'll suit up Saturday or in the second half of the Red Wings' home-and-home with the Maple Leafs on Monday as winger Jonatan Berggren was receiving more reps than van Riemsdyk during Saturday's morning skate.

If he does join the lineup, projections have van Riemsdyk slotting into the fourth line with Michael Rasmussen and Mason Appleton. He could surprise fans with production early as van Riemdsyk has done well versus Toronto in the past with three goals and two assists for five points over his last seven games against the Maple Leafs.

