John Gibson Makes 39 Saves, Picks Up First Red Wings Shutout In 4-0 Win Over Canucks

This is the kind of goaltending the Detroit Red Wings were envisioning when they acquired John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks during the offseason.

Gibson turned back the clock and delivered a vintage performance, his best since joining the Red Wings, by making 39 saves and earning his first shutout of the season over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday evening.

Gibson held the fort down for Detroit, who were often hemmed in their own zone for much of the opening 20 minutes of play with several key saves. He would continue his mastery in the second period, continuing to keep the Canucks off the scoreboard while his teammates took care of the rest.

James van Riemsdyk broke a scoreless tie late in the first period with his fourth goal in as many games, the most consecutive games in which he's scored in his NHL career.

Detroit would strike twice more in the second period, as Andrew Copp tallied his second goal in as many games by capitalizing on a beautiful four-way passing play that also saw Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Alex DeBrincat, and Patrick Kane touch the puck.

Less than a minute later, rookie Nate Danielson deflected a shot past goaltender Kevin Lankinen, increasing Detroit's lead to 3-0 and giving him his second career goal.

Gibson continued to turn aside everything the Canucks threw at him in the third period, and it would be Dylan Larkin who sealed the victory with an empty net tally.

Gibson finished with 39 saves, earning his first shutout since Jan. 4,2023 against the Dallas Stars while still a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen was chased from the net after the second period after allowing three goals on 13 shots against; he was replaced for the third period by Nikita Tolopilo.

The Red Wings, who are now halfway through their six-game road trip, have now moved into the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

