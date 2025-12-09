John Gibson Sparks Hope For Red Wings’ Goaltending, Puts Cossa Call-Up On Hold

The Detroit Red Wings finally received a standout performance in goal Monday as goaltender John Gibson recorded his first shutout as a member of the team in a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Gibson made 39 saves in what was both his best game since joining the Red Wings and his most dominant start since January 4, 2023, when he stopped all 35 shots in a 2-0 win for the Anaheim Ducks against the Dallas Stars.

The win could mark a turning point for the veteran netminder, who had struggled in recent weeks. In his previous 12 starts, Gibson posted a 4-6-1 record with a 3.72 goals against average and a .869 save percentage.

Gibson’s strong performance comes at a critical moment for the Red Wings, as speculation has been rising over a possible call-up of top prospect Sebastian Cossa. The 2021 first-round pick has been exceptional in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins, compiling a 10-1-0 record with a 1.56 goals against average and a .943 save percentage in 11 starts this season.

If Gibson can build on his Monday performance and begin to resemble the form that earned him the William M. Jennings Trophy earlier in his career, Detroit could delay calling up Cossa. However, if Gibson falls back into his early-season struggles, the team is likely to turn to the 23-year-old Hamilton native to stabilize the crease.

Monday’s shutout may provide hope that Gibson can be the steady presence the Red Wings need in goal, while also giving the team breathing room to carefully consider the timing of Cossa’s eventual promotion.

