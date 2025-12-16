Jonatan Berggren Finds New NHL Home After Being Waived by Red Wings

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The tenure of Detroit Red Wings 2018 second round (33rd overall) draft selection Jonatan Berggren has officially come to a close.



Berggren, who was placed on waivers by the Red Wings on Monday afternoon, has been claimed by the St. Louis Blues.

Berggren had scored two goals and four assists in 15 games this season.

His rookie campaign of 2022-23 showed promise, as he scored 15 goals with 13 assists in 65 games played. However, he would spend the majority of the following season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, appearing in only 12 NHL contests.

Last season, which would ultimately prove to be his last full campaign with Detroit, he appeared in 75 games and scored 12 goals with 12 assists.

On June 30, the Red Wings re-signed Berggren to a one-year, $1.825 million deal.

