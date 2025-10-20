Jonathan Toews Reflects On Patrick Kane’s Historic Milestones, Lasting Influence In Recent Interview

The recognition for Detroit Red Wings winger Patrick Kane's lasting impact on hockey keeps coming as former longtime Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews recognized his former teammate in a recent interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, calling Kane one of the most influential players in recent history.

During the newest episode of Friedman's 32 Thoughts podcast, they finally revealed an interview he had done with Toews prior to the season. The conversation started with Friedman asking how he felt on Kane's recent achievements and Toews jokingly said he was tired of always hearing about his former right winger.

"It's the one nice thing about being away from hockey these last two years is that people stop asking me about Kaner's milestones and then the second I come back to hockey, then that's the first thing that seems to come up," Toews laughed "But those are two big ones, so I'm super happy for him and and it's almost I feel like a bad friend sometimes they seem to sneak up, and half the time I forget, or I wasn't paying attention, because there's, there's always something that he's up to, and a new level he's reaching."

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

The Winnipeg Jets center continued on his glory days with Kane as his linemate and commented that Kane will go down as one of the most influential players in the sports history during his tenure and that the impact of his playing style has and will leave a lasting impact on the game for years to come.

"500 goals is a huge one, Most points by an American, that's huge so pretty cool to look at what he's done, as far as points on the board but I always say that I watch the young generations of players coming up, and I think of any superstar in the game in the last 20 years, I think he's probably had the most impact on the young players," Toews said "He's had a incredible, left an incredible impression on the game, for sure."

Kane's start to his age-36 season has surprised everyone with a pair of goals and three assists for five goals in as many games. He currently sits just six goals shy of 500 and sits 43 points behind Brett Hull for the most points all-time by an American born player. the Buffalo native will almost certainly break both historic marks this season with his recent trend suggesting it'll happen sooner than later.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were a formidable duo, helping Chicago secure three Stanley Cups over six seasons. After facing health challenges that sidelined him for two years, Toews recently made a comeback to hockey, choosing to join his hometown team, the Winnipeg Jets. His return has sparked numerous compelling stories and interviews about his journey back to the game and his roots.

While hockey fans will always cherish the glory days of this legendary pair, Detroit fans have their own reason to celebrate. The Red Wings are marking their historic 100th season with an exciting campaign, and their strong start raises hopes for the franchise’s first playoff appearance in nearly a decade, a moment that could make this season unforgettable.

"Winning In Different Ways": Dylan Larkin Points To Depth Contributions As Part Of Winning Streak

Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin, who scored twice in Sunday afternoon's 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, pointed to the contributions of players that don't necessarily grab the most attention in the headlines as part of his team's winning streak.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!