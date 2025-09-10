Kaprizov Declines Historic Extension Offer, Red Wings a Possible Suitor Next Offseason

Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov has declined a historic contract extension, potentially setting the stage for free agency and making him a possible target for the Red Wings next offseason.

One of the biggest stars in the sport of hockey Kirill Kaprizov made headlines on Wednesday when it was revealed that the Russian superstar turned down the biggest contract in NHL history. The reported extension was for a record-breaking eight years, $128 million with a cap hit at $16 million per season.

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin and team owner Craig Leipold have both been vocal about their desire to keep the 28-year-old winger and he could be using it to his advantage.

Knowing they are willing to pay whatever he asks for, Kaprizov could continue to draw out the extension talks and force Guerin's hand. If Kaprizov follows in the footsteps of Connor McDavid, he too could be looking to leave for a more bonified contender. Kaprizov has never been apart of a playoff series win in his career and the Wild as a whole haven't won a series since 2015.

Few teams will be able to accommodate a contract that is Kaprizov-sized at $16+ million per season while also being in the conversation of being a contender or playoff team with one of them being the Detroit Red Wings. Depending on roster moves, Detroit GM Steve Yzerman could have up to $24 million in cap space to play with next season, making him able to take a big swing at a big ticket free agent.

The Red Wings have been a few points outside of the playoff picture in each of the last three years as they currently ride a nine-year playoff drought. Adding a player like McDavid would be tall order but Kaprizov could see a perfect fit. He would be able to perfectly slide into the top line alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, could take a larger contract than most teams are willing to give and could be the final piece in a playoff team that could go on a deep run.

Detroit would also have money left over to help bring in another defender as their defense has been a point of weakness in recent years and could give extensions to veteran winger Patrick Kane and to breakout defenseman from last season, Simon Edvinsson. The Red Wings also have several prospects in the minors on the verge of making the jump to the NHL and could work as another argument for Kaprizov in that the franchise is moving in the right direction for the future.

Potential 2026-27 Lineup with Kirill Kaprizov:

Kirill Kaprizov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Carter Mazur - Marco Kasper - Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen - Nate Danielson - Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp - J.T. Compher - Mason Appleton

-

Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider

Niko Mikkola (Free Agent) - Albert Johansson

Shai Buium - Axel Sandin-Pellikka

-

John Gibson - Sebastian Cossa

