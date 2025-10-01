Latest Valuation Sees Red Wings Franchise Value Doubled Over Last Four Seasons

A new valuation from Sportico has the Red Wings team value having doubled over the last four seasons, ranking ahead of notable sports teams.

The Detroit Red Wings remain one of the NHL’s most valuable franchises, according to Sportico’s latest rankings, with an estimated valuation of $2.11 billion. That marks a significant increase from $1.85 billion in 2024, continuing a strong upward trend for the Original Six club.

This ranks them ahead of other notable sports clubs like 16 other MLB teams including the Washington Nationals ($2.1 billion), Chicago White Sox ($2 billion) and the San Diego Padres ($1.95 billion). They also rank above international soccer clubs like Germany's Borussia Dortmund ($2.05 billion), Spain's Atlético de Madrid ($1.7 billion) and Italy's AC Milan ($1.5 billion).

Detroit has consistently ranked in the league’s top ten, with previous valuations of $1.37 billion in 2023, $1.12 billion in 2022, and $1.025 billion in 2021. The franchise has nearly doubled in value over the past four years, reflecting both its historical brand strength and hockey’s overall growth as a business.

On the ice, the Red Wings have shown gradual improvement. In 2021–22, the team finished 32-40-10, followed by a 35-37-10 record in 2022–23. Last season, Detroit posted a 41-32-9 record and narrowly missed the playoffs, ending the campaign with 91 points. While the team has yet to return to the postseason for almost a decade now, the improved performance has played a role in sustaining and enhancing franchise value.

The broader trajectory of hockey as a sport is also lifting team valuations across the league. A major contributor was the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, held in February 2025. The international tournament, featuring teams from the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland, drew massive interest.

The championship game between the U.S. and Canada was watched by more than 16 million viewers across North America, including 9.3 million in the United States and 6.3 million in Canada. According to the NHL, it was the most-watched non-NFL sporting event ever on ESPN+ and the second-most-watched hockey game of the past decade.

The tournament’s success highlighted the growing global appeal of elite-level hockey and significantly boosted fan engagement across key markets. With interest in the sport surging and digital viewership expanding, franchises like the Red Wings are well-positioned to capitalize on the momentum.

