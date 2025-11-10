Lineup Shuffles Fail To Spark Red Wings, Offense Scores Just Six Goals in Last Five Games

The Detroit Red Wings have lost four of their last five games, raising growing concerns about their offense after scoring just six goals during that stretch. Several players are struggling to find their rhythm, and expectations not being met.

Forward Marco Kasper had his late-season breakout last year that gave many the belief that the youngster would be able to build on that success with the help of veterans Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane on his line.

The hope was that Kasper would produce points while developing into one of the most important positions in hockey right now as a second-line center. That has not materialized, as Kasper has just three goals and no assists through 16 games and has been moved out of the top six to the third line. In Sunday’s loss to the Blackhawks, he shifted to left wing to play alongside Mason Appleton and rookie Nate Danielson, who made his NHL debut.

Once again, the only line able to generate offense was the top unit as center Dylan Larkin scored to tie the game at 1–1 before Chicago responded with four unanswered goals. Relying so heavily on one line will not be enough in today’s NHL and the Red Wings appeared to have that depth scoring early on, but several players have cooled off.

Head coach Todd McLellan made adjustments, promoting J.T. Compher to second-line center. Compher, a former 50-point player, could solidify that spot if he can build on his recent success, including a goal in Detroit’s 4–1 loss to the New York Rangers last Friday. The hope is that his presence can help elevate the DeBrincat–Kane duo into a status similar to early this season, when the two were helping Detroit win games. They saw their chances in the loss with nine shots on net but couldn't muster up a much-needed goal.

The bottom of the lineup has seen significant changes with rookie Nate Danielson centering the third line, which has pushed other players out of the rotation. Fellow rookie forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, who began the season with the team, is back to the AHL to continue his development as roster space tightens and likely won't be back till next season.

This competition mainly impacts forwards like Michael Rasmussen, Elmer Soderblom, and Jonatan Berggren, who are battling for a single available roster spot as it's unlikely that veterans Andrew Copp or James van Riemsdyk will be scratched from the fourth line. Soderblom earned the start on Sunday, but that could change as McLellan looks for the right combination. The Red Wings may also explore trade options for Berggren, a 25-year-old former second-round pick who still holds value around the league.

Detroit’s recent struggles and frequent lineup changes have made it difficult for players to build chemistry. Moving forward, the team hopes to stabilize its lines, make only minor adjustments, and ensure that depth players still get ice time. Above all, the Red Wings need more consistent production throughout the lineup if they want to prove they are legitimate contenders and not just an early-season surprise. Hopefully the lineup adjustments can prove to make a difference or the team will need to start exploring other options.

Projected Detroit Red Wings Lineup (Nov. 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks)

Emmitt Finnie - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat - J.T. Compher - Patrick Kane

Marco Kasper - Nate Danielson - Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom - Andrew Copp - James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson - Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

