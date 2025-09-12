Looking Back at Sebastian Cossa's Shootout Win in His Historic NHL Debut

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Cool As A Cossa - Jan. 27 2025 - Vol. 78 Issue 7 - Dillion Collins

THEY SAY YOU NEVER forget your first. For 22-year-old goaltender Sebastian Cossa, that first came in the form of a rollercoaster NHL debut in December.

The 6-foot-6 former WHL standout – who has anchored Detroit’s AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids the past two seasons – saw his fist NHL action in relief of Ville Husso against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 9. Cossa made 12 saves on 14 shots as the Red Wings rallied to defeat their division rivals 6-5 in a shootout.

Becoming the first goalie in NHL history to win his debut via a shootout in a relief effort, Cossa was ecstatic. “Mentally, at that level, I’m preparing like I’m playing every game just in case I have to be ready,” he said. “Buffalo had some Grade A (chances) and cashed in on a couple, and I thought I’d get ready mentally after that third one went in.”

Cossa was told during the first intermission he’d be replacing Husso to start the second period. Husso had allowed three goals on seven shots. “I was really nervous,” Cossa said. “But I was also trying to slow it down and enjoy the moment. It’s your first NHL game, and you’ll only be able to do it once.”

Combatting his nerves and excitement, Cossa got his first taste of NHL ice at the KeyBank Center and was immediately gifted with offensive support. Lucas Raymond tied the game 3-3 at 1:05 of the second frame before Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Jason Zucker scored to put Buffalo ahead 5-3 after two periods. “A little frantic I think for me in that second period,” Cossa said. “I kind of stuck around and calmed down in that second intermission and thought I had a decent third.”

Andrew Copp and Moritz Seider scored to tie the game before Raymond and Dylan Larkin tallied in the shootout to complete the Wings’ comeback. “I don’t think I could’ve written anything better,” Cossa said. “Getting that win in the shootout, we really earned it. It was a great experience and definitely one I’ll never forget.”

For Cossa, playing meaningful games has become routine. The native of Fort McMurray, Alta., was a standout at the youth level for the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers, winning a league title while earning top-goalie and MVP honors in 2016-17 before putting together a sparkling junior career in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

In a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Cossa posted a remarkable 1.57 goals-against average and .941 save percentage with a 17-1-1 record en route to becoming the first WHL goalie to be selected in the first round (15th overall) since his hero, Carey Price (fifth overall in 2005).

The following year, Edmonton cruised to the league title, with Cossa going 33-9-3 in the regular season and 16-3 in the playoffs. “I’ve been lucky to have been on some competitive teams,” he said.

Following a strong rookie pro season with ECHL Toledo in 2022-23, Cossa made an immediate impact in the AHL. In the second half of 2023-24, Cossa helped Grand Rapids to a franchise-record streak of 19 games collecting a point, with the rookie backstopping the club to the division final.

Cossa and the Griffins have been firing on all cylinders this season, holding a division lead as of early January and seeing team growth on multiple fronts. “It’s fun,” Cossa said. “You know, guys are coming to work with a good attitude and ready to put the work in.”

As for the future, Cossa is earmarked as the heir apparent to Detroit’s crease. And his heritage could lead to some intriguing international play if a long-rumored rule that would allow players with Italian heritage to play on the Italian Olympic club comes to fruition for 2026. “I have my passport and my citizenship there in Italy,” Cossa said. “My dad is fully Italian. That would be really cool, wearing those colors and maybe representing them one day.”