Max Pacioretty Returns to Michigan Hockey as Special Assistant

Michigan Hockey welcomes back NHL veteran Max Pacioretty as special assistant to the head coach, adding experience to a program eyeing a return to national prominence.

As the University of Michigan prepares for the 2025–26 NCAA hockey season, one of its most accomplished alumni is returning to Ann Arbor in a new role. Former Wolverine and 17-year NHL veteran Max Pacioretty has joined the program as special assistant to head coach Brandon Naurato, bringing a wealth of professional experience and leadership back to Yost Ice Arena.

Pacioretty, who played the 2024–25 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs before retiring, enters the position with an impressive NHL resume. Over 939 career regular-season games, he recorded 335 goals and 346 assists for a total of 681 points. He posted five seasons with at least 30 goals, earned a spot in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, and served as captain of the Montreal Canadiens from 2015 through 2018. His NHL career also included time with the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and most recently, the Maple Leafs.

Drafted 22nd overall by Montreal in the 2007 NHL Draft, Pacioretty turned professional after one standout season at Michigan. During the 2007–08 campaign, he scored 15 goals and added 23 assists for 38 points in 36 games and was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team.

Earlier in 2024, he made Michigan Hockey history by surpassing former head coach Red Berenson in career NHL points. Pacioretty also ranks first among Michigan alumni in NHL goals scored with 335. He is fifth in both assists and games played.

His return to Michigan comes at a pivotal moment for the program. The Wolverines are looking to rebound from an 18-15-3 finish last season, which ended in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. That disappointment was followed by an aggressive offseason, highlighted by the nation's top-ranked recruiting class according to Puck Prep. The 2025 class includes four five-star prospects, led by high-profile newcomers Malcolm Spence and Jack Ivankovic. Pacioretty's presence behind the scenes is expected to accelerate the development of that young core.

Across the state, college hockey in Michigan is entering what could be a golden era. Western Michigan opens the season as the top-ranked team in the country, according to the latest USCHO poll. The Broncos are coming off a 34-7-1 campaign capped by their first-ever National Championship, and they return as the team to beat nationally.

Michigan State is also riding a wave of momentum. The Spartans finished 26-7-4 last season and are ranked among the top programs in both the USCHO poll and national recruiting rankings. NHL-drafted talents like Porter Martone and Cayden Lindstrom headline a class that puts Michigan State in the conversation for a deep NCAA tournament run.

With three elite programs in the mix and a national title already residing in the state, college hockey in Michigan is entering a new chapter. For the Wolverines, bringing Max Pacioretty back into the fold adds both credibility and championship insight to a team aiming to climb back to the top of the college hockey world.

