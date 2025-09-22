Michigan Schools Surge in New NCAA Rankings

Western Michigan earns top spot in first USCHO rankings for 2025-26 NCAA hockey season, with Michigan and Michigan State also landing in the top 12.

As the 2025-26 NCAA hockey season approaches, anticipation builds around the state of Michigan, where three powerhouse programs are making headlines. Leading the charge is Western Michigan, which enters the year as the top-ranked team in the nation, according to the latest U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) poll.

After a dominant finish to last season, the Broncos cemented their legacy with a 34-7-1 record, including a near-flawless 15-1-2 run to close the regular season. That momentum carried them all the way to their first-ever National Championship. Now, they return not just as defending champs, but as the team everyone else is gunning for.

The USCHO poll, a respected benchmark in the college hockey world and often referenced by the NCAA itself, also features two other Michigan-based programs in its top 12 with the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, both of whom are making waves with high-profile offseason moves.

Much of the buzz around these programs stems from their aggressive recruiting efforts, particularly in tapping Canadian junior hockey talent. The Wolverines are coming off a disappointing 18-15-3 season that ended in the Big Ten Quarterfinals, but they’ve reloaded in a major way. Puck Prep recently ranked Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class as the best in the country, highlighting an impressive haul that includes four five-star recruits and top prospects like Malcolm Spence and Jack Ivankovic.

Michigan State isn't far behind in building a formidable roster. Ranked in the top three nationally for recruiting, the Spartans have secured the commitments of NHL-drafted talents Porter Martone and Cayden Lindstrom, alongside a mix of five- and four-star prospects. Their previous campaign ended with a 26-7-4 record and a tough NCAA tournament loss to Cornell, but expectations remain high.

With all three Michigan programs now positioned as serious contenders and Western Michigan already proven as a championship-caliber squad, the odds are strong that the national title could stay in Michigan for a second straight year. College hockey fans will be watching closely as the season unfolds, and the battle for supremacy in the Great Lakes State heats up.

