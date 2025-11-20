Moritz Seider Breaks 40 Year Red Wings Franchise Record

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Not only has Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider evolved into the club's top defenseman, but he's also become the team's most durable player.

Seider, whom the Red Wings selected in the opening round (sixth overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, has never missed a game during his career.

He recently skated in his 346th career NHL game, officially passing the previous record of 345 consecutive games that was set by John Ogrodnick for games to begin an NHL career with the Red Wings.

Saturday's game marked Moritz Seider's 346th consecutive game played to start his career, a Detroit Red Wings franchise record. #LGRW

Seider, along with Lucas Raymond, is one of the most visible faces of the young wave of talent that emerged in the 2021-22 NHL campaign.

While both Seider and Raymond have yet to appear in a Stanley Cup Playoff game, both players understand the need to elevate Detroit's culture into the firm mindset of a team that doesn't take any games off.

"That has to be the kind of mindset to go on every single game," Seider said following Detroit's 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday evening. "We know we're a good team, but the chance can't be one night on, one night off kind of thing. It's been just too many years of that, so I think we've got to change the culture right now. This was a good step."

Seider, who continues to play in all situations for the Red Wings, once again leads all players in average ice time per night, averaging 25:03 per outing.

