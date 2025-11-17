NHL Insider “Loved” Jonathan Quick’s Bench-Charge in Red Wings-Rangers Brawl

The Detroit Red Wings' 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night produced a viral moment after a late game empty net attempt by Detroit forward Mason Appleton sparked a chaotic scrum at Madison Square Garden.

Appleton, playing in just his 19th game with Detroit since being acquired earlier this season, tried to score into the empty net before time expired but his attempt came a few seconds too late. Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick did not appreciate the effort and immediately chased after Appleton from the bench. As the final horn sounded, both teams spilled onto the ice and collided in a massive scrum in the Rangers end with every player involved.

Some fans felt Quick overreacted given that only seconds remained and that Appleton was simply trying to finish the game for his team. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the confrontation and said he loved seeing that level of emotion.

"This isn't very 21st Century male of me, I think the league misses this stuff, I loved it," Friedman explained. He also spoke about Quick as a player and person at age 39, saying his longevity comes from more than talent alone. "I think the NHL would be better off if you had more guys like that, I loved it, I loved him charging off the bench like I don't even care who he plays for, it's got nothing to do with the teams. It's all about nope, not doing that, I loved it. Loved it. If every guy cared about their team as much as quick did there, the league would be a better place."

Following the Detroit Red Wings' 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday evening, head coach Todd McLellan said he believed it was their best overall team game of the season.

Beyond the chaos, Detroit earned a hard fought win. Lucas Raymond scored the game winning goal in the third period after Alex DeBrincat opened the scoring earlier. Goaltender Cam Talbot faced only 19 shots and stopped 18 thanks to strong defensive play in front of him. Quick was the busiest player on the ice, making 40 saves on 42 shots in an impressive effort that ultimately was not enough.

The Red Wings now head back to Detroit to get ready for Tuesday’s meeting with the Seattle Kraken.

