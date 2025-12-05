NHL Insider: Red Wings' Nate Danielson Likely Apart Of Trade For Canucks' Quinn Hughes

The Detroit Red Wings have become the center of NHL trade speculation as reports continue to link the team to superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.

Credible sources suggest the Red Wings are highly interested in acquiring Hughes. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman added fuel to the rumors, saying Detroit is "very high on my list" when it comes to teams capable of pulling off a deal.

Friedman also discussed what a potential trade package could include if Vancouver were to strike a deal. According to him, the Canucks are reportedly looking for a center, saying, "I'm looking at teams that have like a #2 center that can play with Elias Pettersson, and Detroit has one of those guys," and later expanding, "Detroit does have centers that I think could interest Vancouver."

Friedman clarified that he was not referring to Dylan Larkin, implying that rookie Nate Danielson is the likely candidate. Danielson, a former top-ten draft pick, has already demonstrated his potential, notably in a recent breakout game against the Seattle Kraken where he scored his first NHL goal, had a second goal called off, and recorded the game-winning assist. Danielson could serve as a cornerstone for Vancouver’s potential retool while Hughes would provide Detroit with a key piece to strengthen their defense.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Although such a trade could benefit both teams, there are risks involved as many believe Hughes may not re-sign with Detroit and could join the New Jersey Devils in free agency to play with his brothers Jack and Luke. However, the Red Wings have several connections that could make a transition smoother.

Hughes played at the University of Michigan with current Red Wings players, including Dylan Larkin, and previously competed for the Plymouth-based U.S. National Development Program. Detroit also had the opportunity to select Hughes in the 2018 NHL Draft but instead chose Filip Zadina, who is now playing overseas.

At just 26 years old, Hughes is already labeled the greatest defenseman in Canucks history. In 455 regular-season games with the Vancouver Canucks, he has recorded 61 goals and 370 assists for a total of 431 points, while posting a plus-minus rating of plus 25.

Hughes holds the franchise records for career points and assists by a defenseman, surpassing previous marks set by Alex Edler. He reached a career-high 92 points in the 2023–24 season, which won him the James Norris trophy as the league's best defenseman and the lable of the highest-scoring defenseman in Canucks history.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.