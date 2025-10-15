NHL Insider Reports Red Wings Exploring Trades for Hamonic, Gustafsson

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, as discussed on Wednesday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Rundown, the Detroit Red Wings are actively exploring ways to address a growing logjam on their blue line, with veteran defensemen Travis Hamonic and Erik Gustafsson reportedly available for trade.

The moves are to correspond with the log jam of defensemen within the organization as NHL veterans like Hamonic and Gustafsson are both scratched and not playing regular minutes. Detroit’s defensive depth is under pressure from internal development. Young defenders like Axel Sandin‑Pellikka are pushing for roles, adding urgency to trimming veteran tails. The more promising younger defenders get NHL time, the more redundant veteran bottom pairing options become.

The roster crunch stems largely from the emergence of young defensemen such as Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who are forcing their way into NHL roles. With the team leaning into its youth movement, veteran defenders on the third pairing or outside the starting lineup have become increasingly expendable.

While speculation around Gustafsson’s availability is hardly shocking, the notion that GM Steve Yzerman might move Travis Hamonic is more eyebrow‑raising. Hamonic just recently signed a one-year $1 million deal just before the start of training camp and it would be a savvy move for Yzerman to quickly grab a free agent of value just to flip him months later. The move could potentially boost the Red Wings' draft capital or could be used as a piece in a larger deal which would again underscore a compelling move on Yzerman's part.

Hamonic, 33, appeared in 59 games for Ottawa last season, recording one goal and six assists while averaging just over 17 minutes of ice time per game. A seasoned NHLer with over 900 games under his belt (53 goals, 189 assists, 774 penalty minutes), Hamonic brings leadership and grit but has been criticized in analytics circles for his declining possession metrics and transition struggles. This was evident in his first game of the season, when Hamonic was on the ice for three goals against with defensive lapses on his part being partially to blame. If Yzerman can find a willing trade partner it would be a sharp move on his part.

Gustafsson, 32, signed a two-year with a $2 million cap hit this past July and could also be moved for more assets. In 60 games last season, he registered a pair of goals and 16 assists but carried a team-worst –19 rating. Over his 515-game career, he has notched 240 points and has proven to be far better than an AHL blueliner as he currently sits in Grand Rapids following a demotion in the roster crunch.

Teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks or San Jose Sharks, who are all in need of veteran leadership, could benefit from adding blueliners like Hamonic and Gustafsson. Whether a trade materializes remains to be seen, as only time will tell what Yzerman can get done.

