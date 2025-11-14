NHL Insider Says Red Wings Could Continue Exploring Copp, Compher Trade

The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a revitalizing Thursday night win, toppling the red hot Anaheim Ducks 6–3 in convincing fashion. What made the victory especially significant was the balanced contribution throughout the lineup.

Forward Michael Rasmussen and rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka each scored their second goals of the season, while star winger Alex DeBrincat delivered a true star-caliber performance with two goals and an assist for a three-point night. Captain Dylan Larkin added a goal and an assist of his own, and depth winger Jonatan Berggren surprised many with a two-assist outing.

"Best Game Of His Season": Red Wings Praise Michael Rasmussen’s Standout Night

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen, who scored a highlight-worthy goal as part of Detroit's 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday evening, was singled out for praise by head coach Todd McLellan.

The scoring surge came despite limited impact from veterans Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher, aside from a single assist from Copp. This only adds fuel to the growing speculation surrounding their futures in Detroit. Reports throughout the summer indicated that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had explored moving both players, who carry sizable cap hits, but was unable to find a deal.

That chatter resurfaced on Wednesday when The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta said on Daily Faceoff's Rundown show that Detroit may once again consider trading the two veterans if the team finds itself on the bubble for a playoff spot.

David Pagnotta: Re Red Wings: If this is where this team is gonna be...a wildcard bubble team...the more we're gonna hear of guys like JT Compher and Andrew Copp in terms of the trade market - DFO Rundown (11/12)

Copp carries a $5.625 million cap hit through the end of next season along with a ten-team no-trade clause, while Compher has a $5.1 million cap hit for the next three seasons. Copp has typically been a 35 to 40 point player, and Compher was brought in with the expectation that he would produce around 50 points as he once did with the Colorado Avalanche.

He has only come close to that mark once, in his first season with Detroit, and since then his contract has increasingly looked like an overpayment. Their current deals would be worthwhile if they were consistently producing 40 to 50 or more points, but both players are aging and have not provided much outside of leadership in the locker room and reliable penalty kill minutes.

Detroit also has several young players rising through the system such as Carter Mazur, Carter Bear, and Amadeus Lombardi. The organization would like to create future opportunities for them or free up cap space to pursue an impact player who can help move the rebuild closer to completion.

Detroit's AHL Griffins Add Former Habs Star Goaltender Amid Injury Woes

With injuries plaguing their goaltending, the Griffins secure a seasoned veteran netminder, bolstering their crease and aiming for stability.

While potential returns for Copp or Compher are unclear, what Detroit could use most is cap relief and players who can fill similar roles at a lower cost. A player like Montreal’s Jake Evans fits that mold as a strong penalty killer and depth forward who produces similar scoring numbers for roughly half the price. He could be brought in with Copp or Compher going the other way and providing veteran leadership for a young Montreal team.

Another option is targeting Utah’s Lawson Crouse, who offers dependable special teams minutes and can slot in as a depth forward similar to a younger version of Copp or Compher. At 28 years old and carrying a more affordable $4.3 million cap hit, he may be a more practical long-term fit.

