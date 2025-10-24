NHL Once Again Snubs Detroit, Little Caesars Arena With All-Star Game Announcement

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The National Hockey League announced that the All-Star Game is returning in 2027, and will be hosted at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Officially referred to as the 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, the events are schedule for Feb. 5, 6 and 7, with nationally televised both on ESPN and ABC.

The venue, which opened in 2021, is the home of the New York Islanders and was also the site of Thursday evening's 7-2 setback by the Detroit Red Wings, their second consecutive defeat in the state of New York following Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

However, Red Wings fans in the Motor City can't help but once again feel snubbed by the NHL.

Little Caesars Arena, which opened in 2017, has not been selected once to host either an NHL All-Star Game or an NHL Draft. The Red Wings are playing in their ninth season in the venue since moving from historic Joe Louis Arena, where they had played from 1979 through April 2017.

While attending the Stadium Series game between the Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets this past February, commissioner Gary Bettman explained to WXYZ host Brad Galli that the League still wants to "get there" in terms of hosting an event downtown.

"Little Caesars Arena is a great facility," he said. "I love what the Ilitches are doing in downtown Detroit, and at some point we've got to get there. That's something we're working on."

Detroit last hosted an NHL All-Star Game at Joe Louis Arena in 1980, and the NHL Draft in 1987, also in the same venue.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.