OTD: Detroit's Russian Five Debut Sparks NHL Transformation

On October 27, 1995, history quietly unfolded on NHL ice in Calgary. The Detroit Red Wings first the first time in NHL history rolled out an entire five-man unit entirely made up of Russians. Detroit head coach Scotty Bowman looked down his bench, nodded, and sent out what is now known as "The Russian Five" with Sergei Fedorov, Igor Larionov, Vyacheslav Kozlov, Slava Fetisov, and Vladimir Konstantinov taking to the ice.

In their debut, the move was proven to be effective as Detroit blanked Calgary 3–0, with the Russian Five dazzling fans in attendance with their passing and fluid puck movement. Kozlov and Larionov each scored, while the unit generated 15 of Detroit’s 25 shots on goal. The Russian Five’s influence stretched far beyond that debut game. Their European-style, puck-possession system of holding the puck, circling back rather than dumping it in helped reshape the way Detroit played.

From that October night forward, the Red Wings were transformed, going on to post a 62-win season in the 1995-96 season, setting an NHL record at the time. Two years later, they broke a 42-year Cup drought by winning the 1997 Stanley Cup, then repeated in 1998, with all five Russians hoisting the silver together. Today, nearly every NHL team embraces elements of their style of puck control, spacing, and shared vision. For Detroit, that shift led to four Stanley Cups between 1997 and 2008 and a lasting reputation as “Hockeytown.”

Meet the Five

Sergei Fedorov: The dynamic center from Pskov, Russia, was already Detroit’s superstar. Drafted 74th overall in 1989, Fedorov became a two-way force with unmatched speed and vision. Over his 1,248-game NHL career, he tallied 483 goals, 696 assists for 1,179 points. Fedorov won the Hart and Selke Trophy in 1993-94, a second Selke in 1995-96, and led Detroit to three Stanley Cups in 1997, 1998 and 2002. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015 and will have his signature number 91 retired by the Red Wings later this season.

Igor Larionov: Known mainly as “The Professor,” Larionov was the cerebral playmaker who tied the unit together. After defecting from the Soviet Union in 1989, he joined Detroit in 1995 and stabilized the team’s second line. Over 921 NHL games, he scored 169 goals and dished 475 assists, totaling 644 points. Larionov won three Cups (1997, 1998, 2002) and earned Hall of Fame induction in 2008.

Vyacheslav Kozlov: A slick winger drafted by Detroit in 1990, brought youthful energy and scoring touch. He posted 853 points over 1,182 NHL games while playing a key role in the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Cup runs. His line with Fedorov and Larionov were one of the most impactful in Detroit's history.

Viacheslav "Slava" Fetisov: Playing as the elder statesman of the group, Fetisov had already achieved legend status in Russia as a Red Army captain and two-time Olympic champion. Joining Detroit in 1995 after stints with New Jersey, he anchored the blue line, logging 546 NHL games while tallying 36 goals and 192 assists. Fetisov was apart of the back-to-back Cups in 1997 and 1998 before entering the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Vladimir Konstantinov: Remembered as Detroit’s hard-nosed defenseman, Konstantinov was the emotional core of the group. Drafted 221st overall in 1989, his combination of physicality and discipline made him an instant fan favorite. In 446 games, he recorded 47 goals and 128 assists for 175 points. He won the 1997 Stanley Cup and led the league in plus-minus (+60) in 1995-96. A tragic car accident days after the 1997 championship ended his career, but his No. 16 remains etched in Detroit lore.

