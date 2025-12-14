Patrick Kane Scores No. 498, John Gibson Blanks Blackhawks in 4-0 Win

The Detroit Red Wings head home to Little Caesars Arena with their heads held high, going 4-1-1 on their season-high six-game road swing that concluded on Saturday evening against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Red Wings scored twice within the first five minutes of the first period thanks to a pair of former Blackhawks players, and John Gibson stopped all 26 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

In doing so, the Red Wings avenged their 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Blackhawks last month at Little Caesars Arena.

It was former Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat who scored just 55 seconds into the first period, giving Detroit the early 1-0 lead.

The lead was doubled thanks to Patrick Kane, who spent the bulk of his Hall of Fame career with the Blackhawks and helping them win the Stanley Cup three times. His backhand shot past goaltender Arvid Soderblom gave him the 498th goal of his career, putting him just two more tallies away from the illustrious 500 mark.

Upon his inevitable 500th tally, he'll become the 50th player in NHL history to reach that mark.

Meanwhile, a player just getting his feet wet at the NHL level increased Detroit's lead to 3-0 thanks to the seventh goal of the campaign from rookie Emmitt Finnie.

With Soderblom on the bench late in the third period as a last-ditch effort from former Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, who now holds the same position with the Blackhawks, DeBrincat added his second goal of the evening and his 18th of the season to seal the win.

Gibson was strong in goal for Detroit, picking up his second shutout in his last three starts.

The next four of Detroit's five games will be played at Little Caesars Arena, starting with contests on back to back nighgts against the New York Islanders and Utah Mammoth.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.