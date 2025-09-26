Potential Third Line of Copp and Appleton Drives Red Wings to 5-2 Preseason Win Over Sabres

Detroit forwards Andrew Copp and Mason Appleton show preview of third line, helping lead the Red Wings to a decisive 5-2 win over the Sabres in their second preseason game.

The Red Wings closed out their second preseason game in dominant fashion, scoring three unanswered goals and outshooting the Sabres 40-18 in a 5-2 win over Buffalo. They now hit the road for their next two exhibition matchups against the Pittsburgh Penguins and a rematch with the Sabres.

Red Wings Improve To 2-0 In Pre-Season Play With Dominating Win Over Sabres

While it may have only been the second pre-season game, the Detroit Red Wings played as if they were in mid-season form took control over the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena, handily winning not only on the scoreboard but on the shot counter.

We highlighted stellar performances during the Red Wings preseason opener on Tueaday with Emmitt Finnie and his prospect heavy line with Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard standing out as a force to be reckoned with. This time however, the lineup was more veteran-focussed with first looks at lines that will hopefully be kept together for the regular season. The trio of Michael Rasmussen, Mason Appleton and Andrew Copp is one that fans have been waiting to see after they were paired up during training camp.

Detroit’s New 3rd Line?

Copp and Appleton made their presence known right out of the gate. Copp pressured a Sabres defender behind the net and quickly stripped the puck in an unexpected steal. He wasted no time, sliding the puck into the slot past Buffalo goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, where Appleton finished the play with a quick shot to open the scoring and give Detroit an early lead. If this sequence is any indication, this line's forechecking could be a major strength throughout the upcoming season.

Copp later added a goal of his own in highlight-reel fashion. After Lucas Raymond made a strong move in tight, his shot was knocked away and deflected off Georgiev’s stick. The puck popped into the air, and Copp timed it perfectly, batting it in with his stick just under the crossbar for Detroit’s fifth and final goal of the game.

Appleton nearly scored again while on the penalty kill, working alongside Albert Johansson. The pair turned defense into offense with a quick breakout, as Johansson waited and delivered a perfectly placed pass through a Sabres defender’s legs. Appleton got off a clean shot, but Georgiev made a spectacular save to keep the puck out.

Danielson, Brandsegg-Nygard Stay Impactful, Sandin-Pellikka Records First Point

Prospects like Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard continued to make strong impressions. Danielson intercepted a drop pass from a Sabres defender and broke in with only one man to beat. He made a slick move and fired a quick low shot to the stick side, but Georgiev turned it aside.

Brandsegg-Nygard had another impactful performance. He scored a sharp power play goal, picking the corner just below the glove, but also took two penalties, one of which led to a Sabres goal. Despite that, his presence was felt all over the ice. He delivered some heavy hits, disrupted plays with an aggressive forecheck that led to a scoring chance, and later drew defenders into the high slot before sending a pass to a rushing Amadeus Lombardi, who followed up with a quality scoring opportunity.

One name Red Wings fans are keeping a close eye on this preseason is top defensive prospect Axel Sandin-Pellikka. The Swedish blueliner generated plenty of excitement with several standout plays, including a key defensive stop on a one-on-one rush where he shut down a Sabres forward attempting to cut inside. Sandin-Pellikka continued to impress by setting up Brandsegg-Nygard’s power-play goal and notching his first point of the preseason and drawing a roughing penalty in the third period.

Final Notes

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin played his first preseason game and found the back of the net with a wrist shot after battling for the puck in front, and also featured in a slick passing sequence with Lucas Raymond and Emmitt Finnie.

Raymond continued his productive preseason with two assists on Larkin’s goal as well as Copp’s while nearly scoring himself with a power-play one-timer off the post.

Moritz Seider added a goal, credited after the puck deflected in off a Sabres player, and threw a couple hits to set the tone defensively.

Winger Elmer Söderblom and defenseman Jacob Truscott each picked up assists on Seider’s goal, with Truscott also generating a quality scoring chance off a pass from Marco Kasper.

Newcomer Jacob Bernard-Docker had a notable shift leading up to Larkin’s goal, circling the offensive zone with the puck before earning the assist, though he also took a high-sticking penalty.

Prospect Amadeus Lombardi showcased his skill with a couple of creative setups, including a slick move through defenders for a scoring chance and a pinpoint pass to Truscott from behind the net.

Albert Johansson registered an assist but had a tough moment on the penalty kill, losing his stick which led to the Sabres’ tying goal, though he later helped generate a short-handed 2-on-1.

Kasper battled hard along the boards and connected with Truscott for another dangerous look.

Ben Chiarot was involved physically but was caught out of position on the Sabres' second goal. Emmitt Finnie continued to push for a roster spot, nearly scoring off the passing play with Larkin and Raymond.

In net, Michal Postava stood tall with several key saves on the penalty kill to help preserve the win.

