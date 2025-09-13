Preview: Detroit’s Rising Stars Set to Battle Dallas Stars in 2025 Prospects Showcase

The Detroit Red Wings face off against the Dallas Stars in the 2025 Prospects Showcase on Saturday and Sunday.

The Detroit Red Wings officially kick off the 2025-26 season with a pair of prospect showcases in Frisco, Texas against the Dallas Stars. The Red Wings roster will be a list compelled of the organization's best prospects mixed in with a handful of free agent signees and players on professional tryouts.

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

Hockey comin' at ya today! ⏰ 8:00PM EST 💻 https://t.co/jLX5LxaXCP 📱 https://t.co/8GQ54x1f7J

Game one of the showcase will be Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and the Detroit Red Wings App. If Detroit fans are in the Frisco area, tickets to the showcase are free admission but on a first-come first-serve basis.

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

Starts TOMORROW! 🥳 Roster » https://t.co/dk16KjpYvD

The projected lineup is not yet known but some of the notable players for the Red Wings will be three recent first-round picks in Nate Danielson (9th overall, 2023), defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka (17th overall, 2023), right winger Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (15th overall, 2024).

One of the intriguing undrafted rookies in attendance will be Rudy Guimond, a goaltender who went undefeated (16-0-0) during his QMJHL campaign with Moncton, posting a 1.73 GAA and a .940 save percentage.

Some late subtractions from the lineup is 2025 first round pick Carter Bear and AHL signee Jakub Rychlovský, who both experienced last minute injuries and will be replaced by 2022 4th round pick Amadeus Lombardi.

A prospect to watch for the Dallas Stars that will be participating in the showcase is Emil Hemming, the team's 29th overall selection during the 2024 NHL draft.

Red Wings Showcase Roster:

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

It all starts next weekend! 📝 » https://t.co/dk16KjpYvD

Shai Buium - D, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2021 2nd round (36th overall)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård - RW, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)

2024 1st round (15th overall)

Nate Danielson - C, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2023 1st round (9th overall)

Amadeus Lombardi - F, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2022 4th round (113th overall)

Axel Sandin-Pellikka - D, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)

2023 1st round (17th overall)

Carl-Otto Magnusson - D, Frölunda HC (SHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Ondřej Becher - C, Grand Rapids (AHL)

2024 3rd round (80th overall)

Emmitt Finnie - C, Kamloops (WHL)/Grand Rapids (AHL)

2023 7th round (201st overall)

Kevin Bicker - LW, Löwen Frankfurt (DEL)

2023 5th round (147th overall)

Landon Miller - G, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

2024 4th round (126th overall)

Jacob Truscott - D, Michigan (B1G)

Signed by Griffins

Alexandre Doucet - LW, Grand Rapids (AHL)

Signed by Red Wings

Carson Bantle - LW, Grand Rapids (AHL)/Toledo (ECHL)

Signed by Griffins

Rudy Guimond - G, Cedar Rapids (USHL)/Moncton (QMJHL)

2023 6th round (169th overall)

Liam Kilfoil - C, Halifax (QMJHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Vincent Collard - C, Moncton (QMJHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Florent Houle - RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Michal Pradel - G, Team Slovakia (Slovakia2)/Tri-City (USHL)

2025 3rd round (75th overall)

Justice Christensen - D, Prince Albert (WHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Maxim Dirracolo - D, Kitchener (OHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Wyatt Kennedy - D, North Bay/Windsor (OHL)

Free Agent Invitee

Will Murphy - D, Cape Breton (QMJHL)

2025 6th round (172nd overall)

Grayden Robertson-Palmer - C, Phillips Academy Andover (USHS-MA)

2025 7th round (204th overall)

Red Wings Showcase Lines:

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

Tonight’s lineup in Texas! ⏰ 8:00PM EST 💻 https://t.co/jLX5LxaXCP 📱 https://t.co/Dw86gvRJ0p

Stars Showcase Roster:

Sean Chisholm – F, Dartmouth (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)

Jaxon Fude – F, Red Deer (WHL)

Emil Hemming – F, Barrie (OHL)

Brandon Gorzynski – F, Calgary (WHL)

Justin Ertel – F, Texas (AHL)

Angus MacDonell – F, Brampton (OHL)

Ayrton Martino – F, Clarkson (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)

Charlie Paquette – F, Guelph (OHL)

Kaleb Pearson – F, Idaho (ECHL)

Cameron Schmidt – F, Vancouver (WHL)

Harrison Scott – F, Maine (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)

Dawson Sharkey – F, Acadie‑Bathurst (QMJHL)

Artem Shlaine – F, Arizona State (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)

Tommy Bergsland – D, Colgate (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)

Tristan Bertucci – D, Barrie (OHL)

Anthony Cristoforo – D, Windsor (OHL)

Aidan Hreschuk – D, Boston College (NCAA)

Niilopekka Muhonen – D, Medicine Hat (WHL)

Connor Punnett – D, Idaho (ECHL)

Trey Taylor – D, Clarkson (NCAA) / Texas (AHL)

Ben Kraws – G, Texas (AHL) / Idaho (ECHL)

Arno Tiefensee – G, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games roster | Dallas Stars

Tickets to the public are free for both weekend games on Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas

