Quacked: Ducks Spoil John Gibson's Return With 5-2 Win Over Red Wings

Halloween night proved to be much more trick than treat for the Detroit Red Wings.

Their three-game winning streak was halted after they were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks by a 5-2 final score at Honda Center, spoiling goaltender John Gibson's return to the venue he called home for 12 seasons.

Ducks forward Troy Terry scored twice and added an assist, while Mason McTavish scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the second period just seconds after Detroit had a would-be tying goal from Moritz Seider called back due to an alleged distinct kicking motion.

The Red Wings were victimized while on the power-play for the scond straight game, as the ice was broken by Terry with a shorthanded marker. Detroit responded courtesy of a goal from Lucas Raymond on the same power-play, knotting the score at 1-1.

While the Ducks took a 2-1 lead thanks to Leo Carlsson's fifth goal of the season later in the period, Detroit appeared to have secured the game-tying goal from Moritz Seider in the game's middle frame.

However, following a video review, Seider was ruled to have intentionally kicked the puck into the net. Just seconds later, McTavish would extend the lead to 3-1.

Alex DeBrincat managed to stay red hot for the Red Wings, scoring his fourth goal in as many games, which at the time brought Detroit back to within a goal.

But Anaheim would restore the two-goal lead early in the third period after first-year Anaheim forward Chris Kreider's goal withstood a video review after Gibson appeared to intentionally knock the net off its moorings.

Terry added an insurance tally late in regulation with Gibson on the bench for an extra attacker.

Gibson finished with 27 saves on the 31 shots he saw, while his former Ducks teammate Lukas Dostal countered with 26 saves.

The Red Wings will continue their road trip on Sunday evening with a tilt against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

