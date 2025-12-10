Quinn Hughes Breaks Silence on Rumors Linking Him to the Red Wings

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Not only did the Detroit Red Wings defeat the Vancouver Canucks by a 4-0 final score on Monday evening at Rogers Arena, but the speculation surrounding defenseman Quinn Hughes continued to intensify.

The Canucks are in the throes of another difficult season, as their setback against the Red Wings was their 16th and dropped them further in the standings. Vancouver is now the lowest-ranked team in the Pacific Division, and could be on the verge of selling off multiple assets.

Detroit has been floated as a potential landing spot for Hughes given his multiple connections to the area. Not only did he play at the University of Michigan and the Plymouth-based U.S. National Development Program, but his parents live in the area; Hughes also spends time locally during the summer months.

Following Vancouver's loss to the Red Wings, Hughes made note of the fact that the Red Wings have largely built through the NHL Draft.

“Credit to them, they have some really good players, and they’ve done a good job through the draft,” Hughes said. “You see that coming to fruition now. But it’s not like that’s a top-three team in the league.

“Like, you know, we played pretty well tonight, and just couldn’t capitalize on our chances.”

Detroit’s recent draft picks were on full display, as 2023 first-rounder Nate Danielson scored his second goal of the season, while fellow 2023 first-round pick Axel Sandin-Pellikka added an assist on a beautiful passing play that set up an Andrew Copp goal.

Hughes is well aware of the rampant rumors surrounding a potential move out of Vancouver, where he's already established himself as the top defenseman in club history.

“As far as other things, I mean, I think I’m doing everything I can,” Hughes said with regard to the rumors. “I think that (it’s about) playing as good as I can."

The hockey world is watching closely for further developments with the Canucks, who could also be parting ways with several other key pieces of their team for the beginning of a full rebuilding process.

