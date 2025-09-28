Red Wing Veteran Broadcaster Ray Lane Passes Away at 95

Detroit Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Veteran Broadcaster Ray Lane

The Detroit Red Wings are mourning the loss of longtime broadcaster Ray Lane, who passed away at the age of 95. Lane served as an on-air host for Red Wings broadcasts for 16 seasons, becoming a trusted voice for fans and a respected figure in Detroit’s sports media landscape.

Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) on X

The Detroit Red Wings mourn the passing of former broadcaster Ray Lane, on-air host for Red Wings broadcasts for 16 seasons. Ray was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. We share our condolences with his family, friends and loved ones.

The team announced his passing via social media, writing, “The Detroit Red Wings mourn the passing of former broadcaster Ray Lane, on-air host for Red Wings broadcasts for 16 seasons. Ray was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. We share our condolences with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Born in Detroit in 1930, Lane began his career in broadcasting after playing baseball at Michigan State University and a brief stint in the minor leagues. His earliest jobs in media took him to smaller markets before he returned to Detroit, where he would spend decades covering nearly every major professional and collegiate team in the region.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Lane’s ability to move seamlessly between sports made him one of the most recognizable media figures in Michigan, and his tenure with the Red Wings added a unique presence to their coverage during some of the franchise’s most memorable years.

In addition to his work with the Red Wings, Lane is perhaps best remembered for his time calling Detroit Tigers games alongside the legendary Ernie Harwell from 1967 to 1972. He also held broadcasting roles with the Detroit Lions and Pistons, while covering college football and basketball for schools including Michigan and Michigan State.

Throughout his career, Lane was known for his professionalism, poise, and deep understanding of the games he covered, earning multiple honors including Michigan Sportscaster of the Year and the Ty Tyson Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting.

Lane’s contributions extended beyond the broadcast booth. He was a dedicated supporter of youth and community organizations, most notably the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Detroit, where he served in a leadership role for decades.

He was also actively involved in fundraising for several local nonprofits and was a regular presence at community and sporting events well into his later years. His 1997 induction into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame served as formal recognition of his influence and achievements, though his legacy was already well-established in the hearts of fans and colleagues.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!