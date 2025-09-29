Red Wings Aim For Bounce Back in Preseason Clash With Penguins On Monday

The Red Wings aim to bounce back against the Penguins in exhibition play, following a dramatic 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh last Friday.

The Detroit Red Wings play their fourth game in the last five days on Monday with a preseason clash against a rival in the Pittsburgh Penguins. This comes after the two faced off late last week with the Penguins beating the Red Wings 3-2 after Detroit blew a 2-0 first period lead. Defense has become a focal point amongst the fans as they've allowed eight goals over their last two preseason games.

It's hard to say how credible the errors on the backend are as it's been a rotating roster in exhibition play but this has been a theme for some time as Detroit finished bottom 12 in defense last season. The Red Wings have regularly been able to bounce back against the Penguins in the preseason, holding a 8-4-0 record over their last 12 exhibition matchups versus the Penguins dating back to 2018. We can expect a more complete performance out of Detroit on Monday with an added emphasis on the defensive side.

Red Wings Forward Marco Kasper will be joined by his linemates in Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat with notable names in Moritz Seider and John Gibson also joining the lineup.

The second line will be a storyline to watch as they are relatively set in stone and will be looking to iron out any wrinkles and sharpen their overall play will be important, as they look to solidify their identity.

From the Penguins, most of their star players in hockey legends like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson all played in their last exhibition game on Saturday and likely won't play again on Monday. Pittsburgh will likely roll out a more prospect-heavy lineup last their matchup last Friday with Detroit hoping to take advantage this time around.

Storylines to look out for is the recent trends for the Detroit roster and who may be in range to make the team for the first time. Red Wings writer for the Athletic, Max Bultman explained in a recent article on his roster projection for the team that he believes 20-year-old winger Emmitt Finnie has done enough to make the roster and could make the top line with Larkin and Raymond.

Bultman raised valid points, noting that Finnie has been given multiple opportunities to prove himself alongside the two star forwards and so far, he’s delivered. The 2023 seventh-round pick notched a goal and an assist in his preseason debut against Chicago but has been held off the scoresheet in his last two outings.

Finnie was in the lineup for the first three preseason games of the season and will be back in action on Monday after finally got a break on Saturday. Prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has also been given many minutes to see what they have to offer but Bultman doesn't have either making the main roster. A solid performance on Monday or any of the remaining preseason games could change that.

In between the pipes, we should get another look at Cam Talbot as he is tightly engaged in a position battle with former all-star goaltender John Gibson for the No. 1 goalie role. Prospects Sebastian Cossa and Michal Postava played in each of the last two games with Gibson also seeing time for a portion of Friday's preseason game versus Pittsburgh. It clears the path for Talbot to finally get some meaningful minutes in net and could lead to a promising result for the Wings.

