Red Wings Aim To Stay Hot Against Slumping Sabres

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings look to string together two wins for the first time in two weeks after dropping four of their last six games. Their win on Thursday over the Anaheim Ducks was more than impressive as not only did they take down one of the hottest teams in the league but they also did it with a complete team effort with scoring coming from other outlets than their star players like Michael Rasmussen, Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Jonatan Berggren all finding the scoresheet.

They'll look to build on the performance when taking on Buffalo Sabres team that has lost five straight and are long overdue for a win. These two squared off in late October with the Sabres shocking the Red Wings for a 4-2 win at home, starting a tough stretch for the Detroit defense. The Red Wings will look to respond in this matchup with five wins in their last seven games against the Sabres.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit's Alex DeBrincat is coming off a massive three-point performance that got his partner in crime, Patrick Kane, finally involved and firing for the first time since returning from injury. Their new line combination with center J.T. Compher has looked good so far but the new third line of rookie Nate Danielson along side the ice cold Marco Kasper and veteran Mason Appleton needs to get going.

The expectations are low for Danielson but as a unit Kasper and Appleton need to start contributing depth scoring with the two recording no goals and one Appleton assist over the last six games. Also slumping is forwards Emmitt Finnie, James van Riemsdyk and Andrew Copp, who all have no points, over the last six games, outside of two Copp assists. Detroit will need some of these slumping players to start picking things up and add some timely scoring when the team needs it like Saturday.

The Sabres are looking for a similar spark from anyone in their lineup with just nine goals over their five-game losing streak. Forwards Tage Thompson and the young 22-year-old Isak Rosen have done their part with two goals and two assists each, averaging nearly a point-per-game but star players like Alex Tuch, who has just one goal over his last five games, needs to add some scoring as Buffalo can't afford to go without it.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-175) | BUF ML (+145)

DET -1.5 (+135) | BUF +1.5 (-161)

O/U 6.5 Goals

The Red Wings have won ten of their last 17 matchups versus the Sabres and will look to build on their winning history with four straight wins at home. Detroit was red hot for betters to start this season but have started to help sportsbooks lately with a 2-4 record against the spread (ATS) in their last six games but has routinely beat the Sabres convincingly with a 6-4 record ATS in their last ten games versus Buffalo.

Detroit will need another complete team effort to get the win and they should receive some scoring from Mason Appleton. The veteran winger is known for his gritty style of play but when taking on the Sabres he finds a way to score with four goals and an assist for five points over his last seven games versus Buffalo.

The Sabres will need one of their top scorers in Alex Tuch to get going but it may not come against the Red Wings. With just five goals and five assists for ten points over 17 games versus Detroit, it's certainly not a guarantee that the 29-year-old will find the scoresheet but he may be able to with the help of his center. Tage Thompson has shined despite Buffalo's losing system with ten goals and 11 assists for 21 points over his last 14 games versus Detroit. The Sabres leading scorer will almost certainly be able to keep his team in this one and should make for a thrilling matchup.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 4-5-0 record, 3.14 GAA, .882 | VS BUF: 4-5-1 record, 2.95 GAA, .906 SV% in ten games)

Buffalo: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Season: 1-2-1 record, 3.01 GAA, .883 SV% | VS DET: 3-4-0 record, 3.51 GAA, .867 SV% in seven games)

