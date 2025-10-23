Red Wings Among Teams Eyeing Blue Jackets Forward Yegor Chinakhov

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly among a long list of teams interested in acquiring Columbus Blue Jackets about forward Yegor Chinakhov, according to reports from TSN's Pierre LeBrun. The group of teams interested also includes the Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and the Calgary Flames.

This report comes after Chinakhov requested a trade this summer, with his agent claiming that Chinakhov and Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason had gone through "misunderstandings."

After being selected 21st overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2020 NHL Draft, Yegor Chinakhov made his debut with the team during the 2021–22 season. He appeared in 62 games as a rookie, tallying seven goals and seven assists for 14 points. Chinakhov enjoyed his best season in 2023–24, posting 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points in just 53 games.

Now 24, Chinakhov has shown the potential to be a 40–45 point contributor when healthy, but injuries have once again limited him to just three games so far this season. He’s averaged 8:41 of ice time per game and recorded one assist while awaiting a possible trade. Chinakhov has one year remaining on his contract, which carries a $2.1 million cap hit, before becoming a restricted free agent.

