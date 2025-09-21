Red Wings Announce Roster Cuts Ahead of Pre-Season Slate

Training Camp has officially wrapped up for the Detroit Red Wings, who have one internal event remaining on the schedule before the pre-season begins on Tuesday.

The Red Wings will play the annual Red & White game, a contest comprised of roster players divided into a red and white team to take on one another in two 20-minute periods followed by a shootout.

A change in venue was also announced weeks ago, as the game is being played at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids as opposed to the traditional location of Center I.C.E. Arena in Traverse City.

Before the event, the Red Wings trimmed their Training Camp roster by 11 total names.

Kevin Bicker was returned Löwen Frankfurt of the DEL

Grayden Robertson-Palmer was returned to the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL

Will Murphy was returned to the Cape Breton Eagles of the QMJHL

Landon Miller was returned to the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL

Michal Pradel was returned to the Tri-City Storm of the USHL

Nicklas Andrews was released from professional tryout, reporting to ECHL's Toledo Walleye

Vincent Collard was released from amateur tryout

Liam Kilfoil was released from amateur tryout

Maxim Dirracolo was released from amateur tryout

Wyatt Kennedy was released from amateur tryout

Carl-Otto Magnusson was released from amateur tryout

The Red & White game marks the first time the Red Wings have played at the home of their AHL affiliate since 2011, and the event has already been announced as a full sell-out of 10,834 fans.

The centennial season for the Detroit Red Wings is now only weeks away from officially beginning now that they've concluded Training Camp in Traverse City

“We are thrilled to welcome the Red Wings back to Grand Rapids, and our fans’ anticipation to witness this game is off the charts,” said Grand Rapids Griffins president Tim Gortsema. “This event is a wonderful way to kick off our 30th anniversary season, which will generate lots of memories along the way. Our fans’ passion for the Red Wings runs deep, and this game will be a fitting ‘thank you’ to them as our affiliation with Detroit enters its 24th season. We cannot wait to see and hear all 10,834 fans on Sunday.”

The game will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed both on the Red Wings' official website and the mobile app. Note: only Michigan and Northwest Ohio residents will be able to access the stream.

