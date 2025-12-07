Red Wings Avoid Pair of Key Injuries In Win vs. Kraken

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings now have three of a possible four points in the opening two games of their six game road swing thanks to their 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday evening.

Future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane scored the 497th goal of his NHL career with just 2:29 left in the third period, and it would stand as the winning tally, giving Detroit their 15th victory of the season.

But there were some tense moments during the game, as not one but two key forwards were forced from the game before they were thankfully able to return.

Rookie forward Nate Danielson, who assisted on fellow rookie Emmitt Finnie's first period goal, was hurt after he blocked a shot with his skate. He immediately fell to the ice and wasn't able to get back to his skates, and the play was whistled dead.

Danielson needed help from his teammates to get back to the bench, and he immediately went down the tunnel toward the Red Wings' dressing room. While he would miss several shifts, he would eventually return to the bench and to the ice.

There was also a scary incident when Dylan Larkin was struck in the face by a deflected puck near the end of the second period. Like Danielson, Larkin also immediately departed the game.

Larkin was able to re-emerge for the third period, wearing a partial facial shield on his helmet.

The Red Wings are currently short one forward, as Mason Appleton has been unavailable since his club's Nov. 29 matchup against the Boston Bruins.

