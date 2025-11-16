Red Wings Blow 4-1 Lead, Lose 5-4 In Overtime To Sabres

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

These are the types of mental lapses and defensive breakdowns that the Detroit Red Wings are so badly trying to put behind them as they work toward ending their Stanley Cup Playoff drought, which is currently the second longest in the NHL.

Coincidently, they faced the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, who own the League's longest current drought.

And while the Red Wings built up a 4-1 lead midway through the second period and appeared well on their way to a second straight win, the Sabres once again gave them a tough lesson as to why no opponent is to be underestimated.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson scored the game-winning goal at 1:05 of overtime, capping a four-goal comeback effort for the Sabres as part of their 5-4 win, stunning the Red Wings.

The Red Wings appeared to be well in command of the Sabres thanks to a pair of goals from Alex DeBrincat and another tally from Dylan Larkin in the game's middle frame, stretching their lead to three goals. Both teams traded goals in the opening period courtesy of Patrick Kane and Alex Tuch.

But the Sabres began their comeback effort when Josh Doan re-directed a shot past Red Wings goaltender John Gibson late in the second period, followed by Red Wings killer Tage Thompson scoring a coast-to-coast goal at just 4:25 of the third.

The Red Wings had a prime chance to restore their two-goal lead with a power-play chance, but a turnover at their own blue line resulted in a shorthanded breakaway opportunity for Ryan McLeod, which he converted on.

The Red Wings also weren't able to take advantage of a power-play late in the third period after the Sabres were whistled for too many men on the ice.

Gibson allowed five goals on 27 shots, while Sabres rookie Colten Ellis picked up his second NHL victory by making 24 saves on 28 shots. It was Ellis who picked up his first career NHL win in his inaugural start against the Red Wings in October.

The Red Wings will have to regroup in a hurry, as they now travel to Madison Square Garden for a matchup against the New York Rangers, who defeated them at Little Caesars Arena last week.

