Red Wings’ Buium, Lombardi Back On Ice With No Set Return

The Grand Rapids Griffins could get a boost to extend their remarkable 22-1-0-1 start this season, as head coach Dan Watson revealed to Griffins broadcaster Bob Kaser Wednesday that defenseman Shai Buium and forward Amadeus Lombardi have returned to the ice after being sidelined with injuries earlier this season.

Buium, who has been out since the start of the season with an undisclosed injury, was skating but no timetable was given for his return to the lineup. The 22-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft and enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Denver, recording 14 goals and 61 assists for 75 points while maintaining a +61 rating across 120 games. Buium was a key contributor to Denver’s National Championship wins in 2022 and 2024.

Griffins Assistant Coach Brian Lashoff has previously highlighted Buium as a player to watch this season, citing the young defenseman’s growing confidence and adaptability. In a preseason interview with The Hockey News, Lashoff praised Buium’s ability to handle key situations, while Buium himself described hearing such recognition from a former longtime pro defenseman as flattering, though he noted, “there’s still a lot of work to do.” During his first full AHL season, Buium recorded 2 goals and 23 assists over 67 games, adjusting to the league’s more systematic style of play while facing evident talent at every level.

Joining Buium on the ice is Amadeus Lombardi, who had been listed as week-to-week since late November with a lower-body injury. Lombardi, a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2022, has been a dynamic offensive presence for the Griffins, averaging a point per game with 14 points in 13 games this season.

The forward is in the final year of his current deal before becoming a restricted free agent, and a healthy return could pave the way for a potential shot at the Red Wings’ main roster next season. Lombardi’s junior career was equally impressive, posting 102 points in 67 games with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL.

Both players’ returns are welcome news for the Griffins as the team looks to maintain momentum and strengthen its lineup heading into the second half of the season. Head Coach Dan Watson and Lashoff have both noted the importance of integrating young talent like Buium and Lombardi into key roles, and Wednesday’s updates suggest that the Griffins are on track to do just that.

